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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
2h

Why let the pardon stand. An autopen was not elected POTUS.

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
2h

Screw Fauci. He’s scum and won’t go to prison. Go after Daszak and Collins his co- conspirators in all this. Neither of those two received pardons and Congress plus the DOJ are letting them off the hook. They are as guilty as he is. The fact is we the people will get zero comeuppance here. We were the ones who suffered and had our civil liberties ripped away from us and not one person will go to prison over it.

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