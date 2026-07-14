Fauci Under Oath: Where the Risk Actually Lives

Rand Paul has set the date. Anthony Fauci testifies on July 29 before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (The Hill 2026). Most coverage frames this as a reckoning for what he did during the pandemic. That framing misses the mechanics. The pardon and the expired statute of limitations have already closed the door on his past conduct. The only conduct still exposed is what he says in the chair.

Biden pardoned Fauci for any federal offense from 2014 through January 2025 (CNN 2026). Paul concedes the statute of limitations on the gain-of-function testimony has run (Everett 2026). Past perjury, if it happened, cannot be charged. A new false statement can. Pardons do not reach future crimes. That single fact defines the entire hearing.

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The Fifth Amendment cuts against him

The instinct is to assume Fauci can take the Fifth and end the problem. The pardon makes that harder, not easier. The privilege against self-incrimination protects a witness from answers usable in a prosecution. Remove the prosecution and the privilege dissolves for that subject. The Supreme Court settled this in Brown v. Walker. A witness who cannot be charged cannot refuse to answer on self-incrimination grounds.

For conduct inside the pardon window, Fauci is likely compellable. He cannot decline on the ground that a truthful answer would incriminate him. He also cannot lie. A false statement on July 29 is a fresh offense, unpardoned and prosecutable. The shield built to protect him now pushes him toward the one place he remains exposed.

The residual room is narrow. He keeps the privilege where a truthful answer would expose him to something outside the pardon. Post-2025 conduct qualifies. State offenses qualify. A skilled lawyer will hunt for that hook. Absent it, the pardon operates as a compulsion to speak.

What the pardon does not reach

The pardon closes federal criminal exposure. It closes nothing else. It reaches offenses against the United States and stops there. State crime and civil liability sit outside it. Both are already moving.

Seventeen state attorneys general, led by South Carolina’s Alan Wilson, asserted in February 2025 that the pardon does not preclude state-level investigations or proceedings (South Carolina Attorney General 2025). They asked Congress for evidence usable at the state level. Idaho’s legislature resolved that the pardon confers no immunity from state crimes. The threshold claim is correct. A federal pardon cannot bar a state prosecution.

The obstacle is Supremacy Clause immunity. The Constitution makes federal law supreme over state law. A state cannot punish a federal officer for doing his federal job. The Supreme Court settled this in In re Neagle in 1890. A federal marshal, assigned to guard a Justice, killed a man who lunged at him. California charged the marshal with murder. The Court threw the charge out. An officer acting within his federal duty answers to federal law, not to a state prosecutor.

That doctrine shields Fauci’s official conduct. His grant decisions and his statements as a federal official are the core of the job he held. A state that charged him over them would not keep the case. Federal law lets a federal officer move such a prosecution into federal court, where the immunity is decided (28 U.S.C. 1442). Finding a state crime that survives is harder still. Testimony to Congress is federal. Grant administration is federal. The conduct has no natural home in a state penal code. The state track is leverage and an evidence operation. It is not a likely conviction path for official acts.

Civil liability is different. The pardon never touched it. Clemency erases criminal liability alone. A civil suit seeks money, not prison, and it proves its case by a lower standard. It also opens discovery, which can pry loose documents a closed criminal file never would. Plaintiffs find that route attractive for exactly those reasons.

Federal officials still carry heavy civil armor for official acts. Three layers do the work. The Westfall Act, passed in 1988, is the first. When a federal employee is sued for a wrong committed on the job, the United States steps in and takes his place as defendant. The employee drops out of the case. The claim then proceeds, if at all, against the government under its own restrictive rules. The second layer is the Bivens doctrine. A 1971 Supreme Court case once let citizens sue federal officers in person for violating their constitutional rights. The Court has since narrowed that route almost to nothing (Egbert v. Boule 2022). The third layer is qualified immunity. It protects an official from personal liability unless he broke a clearly established legal rule. Together these make personal damages against Fauci for official pandemic conduct hard to win.

Every layer turns on one hinge. Scope of employment. The armor covers acts done within the job and only those. Show that Fauci acted outside his official role and the Westfall substitution falls away. He then stands in court as a private man. This is the seam plaintiffs aim at. The April 2026 indictment of David Morens, Fauci’s senior adviser, for concealing records is the wedge. So is the alleged instruction to delete an email that Paul surfaced. Both are offered to argue that Fauci stepped outside his lawful duties into a private scheme. That link is unproven.

The largest numbers rest on a further theory. Civil conspiracy with joint and several liability. Under it, every member of a proven conspiracy can be charged with the entire harm, not merely his own share. Stack the claimed pandemic damages across fifty states and the figure reaches into the trillions. No court has come near that number against a single person. It is a ceiling lawyers prepare against, not a verdict anyone has won.

State exposure reopens the Fifth Amendment. The privilege protects against any prosecution, state included. It applies wherever a truthful answer could be a link in the chain. Seventeen attorneys general are openly seeking state-law theories. That gives Fauci a genuine basis to invoke the Fifth on July 29. The campaign meant to increase his jeopardy hands him his strongest reason to say nothing.

The civil risk runs through the record, not through a new claim. His 2022 Murthy v. Missouri deposition is already permanent, cross-usable evidence. Every answer on July 29 joins it. It becomes impeachment material and admission evidence in any case where he is a party or witness. It is usable against co-actors and institutions even where he is not liable. The hearing’s largest civil consequence is the sworn record it locks in. That record survives every immunity he holds.

Gain of function and the regulatory line

Paul’s loudest charge is his weakest legal ground. The federal definition of gain-of-function research runs through the P3CO Framework, adopted by HHS in December 2017 (HHS 2017). It regulates a narrow category. The pathogen must be a potential pandemic pathogen, meaning plausibly transmissible and virulent in humans. Enhancement of such a pathogen triggers review. Nothing else does.

The EcoHealth grant funded chimeric work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Researchers placed bat coronavirus spike proteins on a WIV1 backbone and tested binding to human ACE2 in engineered mice. The chimeras replicated at 1,000 to 10,000 times the level of WIV1 (PolitiFact 2021). NIH ruled the work outside P3CO. Its stated reason was that the bat viruses had not been shown to infect humans, so they were never potential pandemic pathogens (FactCheck.org 2021). The Tabak letter never uses the phrase gain of function.

That reading holds on the text. It is also the definition of playing semantics. The grant carried a clause requiring EcoHealth to report enhanced growth beyond a set threshold. The chimeras cleared it by orders of magnitude. The clause existed because someone anticipated this result. Independent scholars reject NIH’s narrow application. David Relman of Stanford and Marc Lipsitch of Harvard, neither a Paul ally, have said an enhanced-replication result is exactly what oversight should capture.

The legal consequence inverts the political heat. House investigators concluded Fauci’s testimony was, at a minimum, misleading (Moffit 2026). Misleading is not perjury. A no defended under the regulatory definition survives cross-examination. On gain of function, the exposure is reputational, not criminal.

The 2024 testimony is softer than advertised

The claim that Fauci already perjured himself in 2024 rests on six words. Asked whether he spoke to intelligence agencies about COVID, he said, Not to my knowledge about Covid (CNN 2026). Gabbard’s team isolated that line. The rest of the same hearing complicates it. Under questioning from Chairman Comer minutes later, Fauci corrected the record and affirmed he was briefed by the intelligence community multiple times (U.S. House 2024).

He did not deny contact. He conceded it. A perjury theory cannot rest on a denial he never made. CNN, no friend of the lab-leak thesis, found the isolated answer did not clearly amount to a lie. The pardon covers it regardless. There is no clean past offense here for Paul to ratify on July 29.

Erdman closes the ambiguity

The dangerous strand is the one with dates. James Erdman III, a CIA operations officer, testified on May 13, 2026 under subpoena and against his agency’s wishes (Fox News 2026). He served on Gabbard’s Director’s Initiatives Group reviewing COVID origins. His claim is specific. Fauci inserted himself into intelligence deliberations twice, on February 3, 2020 and June 4, 2021, to push a natural-origins narrative (New York Post 2026). Fauci supplied a curated list of experts mirroring the Proximal Origin authors. Six of seven technical experts favored a lab leak. Management changed the analytic line.

Erdman is a contested witness. He carries advocacy ties from the vaccine-mandate fights. The CIA rejected his framing and called the hearing political theater (New York Post 2026). That same CIA assessed in 2025 that a lab leak is the most likely origin. Erdman’s charge concerns the corruption of the historical process, not the agency’s current position. The leap from recommending experts to orchestrating a cover-up is what remains disputed.

None of that rescues Fauci on the narrow question. Dated meetings are not fundamentally ambiguous. A yes-or-no about a June 4, 2021 discussion cannot hide behind the definitional fog that shelters him on gain of function. This is where the vise closes.

Fauci’s choice

Fauci’s two risks pull in opposite directions. Concede and reframe, and he is legally safe. I offered scientific input when the intelligence community asked is defensible and probably true. It also abandons the passive-recipient posture his public account has leaned on. Protect the narrative, insist he was only briefed and never steered, and he stays consistent with his reputation. If the documents and Erdman contradict that, the minimization becomes a new false statement. The trap is not any single question. It is that the safe answer and the consistent answer are not the same answer. Erdman forces the choice.

Objective reporting or propaganda?

Press framing is part of this story. The Hill’s report on the subpoena inserted two judgments in the reporter’s own voice. It called Paul’s claims unsupported by hard evidence, applied to the whole bundle rather than the unresolved origins question alone (The Hill 2026). It stated Fauci is blamed for tens of millions of deaths, a figure reachable only under the broadest excess-mortality modeling and far above the confirmed count. Both cut one direction. Both sit in the outlet’s voice, not in a quote.

That is bias, and it is demonstrable from the text. Intent is not. The same output follows from house habit, from a newsroom that codes lab-leak claims as fringe and never updated as the CIA, FBI, and Department of Energy shifted. Why the spin was designed this way cannot be read off a page. The honest charge stays with what is printed. The Hill slanted its own reporting in Fauci’s favor. The background, purpose, and intent of that bias is unprovable and beside the point.

Accountability

The hearing will not resolve the origin of SARS-CoV-2. The pardon still stands. The record of what Fauci did is largely fixed. One variable is open. Whether Fauci, under oath, repeats a denial that the record can now falsify. His federal criminal exposure is closed. State prosecutors and civil plaintiffs are still building, and every sworn answer feeds them. His words are the last variable he controls. Accountability, if it comes, will come from his own mouth.

References

Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents. 1971. 403 U.S. 388.

CNN. 2026. “Why the Covid-19 Documents Gabbard Released Don’t Prove Her Claims About Fauci.” June 23. https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/23/politics/covid-19-gabbard-fauci-claims.

Egbert v. Boule. 2022. 596 U.S. 482.

Everett, Burgess. 2026. “Why Rand Paul Subpoenaed Fauci.” Semafor, June 23. https://www.semafor.com/article/06/23/2026/why-rand-paul-subpoenaed-fauci.

FactCheck.org. 2021. “Republicans Spin NIH Letter About Coronavirus Gain-of-Function Research.” October. https://www.factcheck.org/2021/10/scicheck-republicans-spin-nih-letter-about-coronavirus-gain-of-function-research/.

Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act of 1988 (Westfall Act). Pub. L. No. 100-694, 102 Stat. 4563.

Fox News. 2026. “Who Is James Erdman III? CIA Whistleblower Who Went from COVID Mandate Fights to Senate Spotlight.” May 13. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/who-james-erdman-iii-cia-whistleblower-who-went-from-covid-mandate-fights-senate-spotlight.

HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services). 2017. Framework for Guiding Funding Decisions About Proposed Research Involving Enhanced Potential Pandemic Pathogens. December. https://aspr.hhs.gov/S3/Pages/Enhanced-Potential-Pandemic-Pathogen-Oversight-Framework.aspx.

In re Neagle. 1890. 135 U.S. 1.

Moffit, Robert. 2026. “Fauci Will Testify, but the CIA Needs More Scrutiny.” Daily Signal, June 25. https://www.dailysignal.com/2026/06/25/fauci-testify-senate-cia/.

New York Post. 2026. “CIA Whistleblower James Erdman Reveals Anthony Fauci ‘Influenced’ COVID Origins Intel Probe as Part of Lab Leak ‘Cover-Up.’” May 13. https://www.aol.com/news/cia-whistleblower-james-erdman-reveals-160502741.html.

PolitiFact. 2021. “Ask PolitiFact: What Does an NIH Letter Say About Gain-of-Function Research, What Fauci Knew?” October 28. https://www.politifact.com/article/2021/oct/28/ask-politifact-what-does-nih-letter-say-about-gain/.

South Carolina Attorney General. 2025. “Attorney General Alan Wilson Leads Coalition of AGs Investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID-19 Response.” February 5. https://www.scag.gov/about-the-office/news/attorney-general-alan-wilson-leads-coalition-of-ags-investigating-dr-anthony-fauci-s-covid-19-response/.

The Hill. 2026. “Rand Paul Issues Subpoena for Anthony Fauci.” June 23. https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/5936032-rand-paul-subpoena-anthony-fauci-covid-19/.

U.S. House. 2024. “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci.” Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, June 3. https://www.congress.gov/event/118th-congress/house-event/LC72977/text.

U.S. Senate. 2026. “Written Testimony of James E. Erdman III Before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.” May 13. https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/letter-and-testimomy.pdf.