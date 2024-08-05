I spoke at the Mises Institute on PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order through psychological warfare on August 1, 2024.

Now I find that economics is what is driving politics. Now I find that it is the markets that are defining the New World Order. It is defining what political reality is. It is defining what the acceptable range of politics is.

The video of that lecture is below:

An excerpt from the talk:

Psychological bioterrorism is the use of fear about a disease to manipulate individuals or populations by governments and other organizations such as big pharma, although the fear of infectious disease is an obvious example. It's not the only way that psychological bioterrorism is used.

Other examples include propaganda regarding environmental toxins, unsafe drinking water, soil contamination, climate change risk, etc. Another name for psychological bioterrorism is information bioterrorism, and by the way, this process is well-defined. There are well-defined steps. If I get time, I'll go through them that have been developed and deployed by intelligence communities on all sides.

What you have just been subjected to over the last four years absolutely aligns with well-known processes for manipulating your existential fear of death. It is the most powerful emotion. The fear of death. Who read Dune? Remember, “Fear is the mind killer”?

Fear is extremely powerful. Existential fear can be easily manipulated to get you to do almost anything, and the intelligence community knows this.

They built these capabilities over decades and they've refined them to a fine art. As I said, there's a series of well-defined steps that are used in deploying this, and I'm just going to tell you a little anecdote.

The other day I was on X Spaces Twitter spaces with a bunch of folks that have come through the COVIDcrisis, come through the events associated with the International Health Regulations and the WHO and all that kind of stuff, and they wanted to talk about flu, and what blew my mind is they were completely unaware that they had assimilated all the fear narrative that is being so actively promoted in the media right now about bird flu, and they were regurgitating it to me, “Oh my God, this is going to happen again.” They're going to use this to manipulate the elections.

They're going to deploy these vaccines, et cetera, et cetera. All this fear narrative, all based around this thesis, and people were regurgitating it to me that this is a highly lethal pathogen and yet, there is no evidence of sustained human to human transmission. There are no cases of hospitalization or death being reported in the United States from bird flu. This is all a manufactured crisis and it's following exactly the same playbook. Think about it, just step back for a minute. It is following book, chapter, and verse what got deployed during the COVID crisis, and yet still these people, that should have been the most sensitized to it, the most aware. were falling right in it.

That's how powerful this tech is. You think you can resist it? You can't. My only hope is by getting folks to understand these things; it's why a lecture on it, you can build some resistance in yourself intellectually, knowing that these things are out there, that they're being deployed on you.