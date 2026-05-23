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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
13h

Thanks for posting the reason for Kennedy’s action regarding the Prep Act. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. It’s simply a way to keep the chaos going. We should be cheering that he’s paving the way to protect those who wish to use early treatment for the virus. I much prefer that to “waiting for the vaccine” if the hantavirus ever takes hold here. Most unlikely from what I’ve read.

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
14h

What would tone down the hyperbole would be seeing the perpetrators of the numerous,crimes committed by be bureaucrats during the wuflu fiasco in chains. So far lots of talking but littlevqction.

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