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beccar1954's avatar
beccar1954
28m

Our experience during Covid when governments acted as if they owned us, mandated vaccinations of children, and transgender surgeries on children too young to consent, resulting in their sterilization, should be warning enough to us all what governments and corporations will try to get away with.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
38m

I have to admit that this was too difficult for me to understand.

Maybe I just didn't want to give it my time and brain power.

I have so much to worry about right now that I couldn't give it the space it needed.

Blessings to those who could.

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