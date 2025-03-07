(Honestly, I think the Democrat party did a fine job destroying themselves)
True Story - Cringeworthy
this is an actual ad from the Democrat party:
This video is a little crude, but the point about how crazy the last four years have been - is well taken.
Another true story:
After I wrap up the Friday Funnies, we are off to Harper’s Ferry, WV to do a live show with Tim Pool and Del Bigtree, starting at 10:00 AM. The drive is a little over 1.5 hours and Jill is coming with me. I will post the link, as I am not sure what channel he does his live shows from.
Earlier in the week, I had a half-trained, older weanling colt break away from me when I was halter training him. After running all over the farm, he managed to cut through the one area not fenced, run about a half mile along our mare pasture, up to the neighbors gate and onto the main road. From there, all hell broke loose. Two hours of stalking him later, we finally managed to catch him (sort of).
By this time, we were all exhausted and still had to get him to back to the farm. But he was frightened out of his mind and unable to calm down enough to even be walking. During all of this, I managed to break my foot. Or perhaps I should say he managed to break my foot. Without going into too many details, getting back out onto the main road, then walking on that road back to the farm, was extremely trying. If the police had shown up, most likely they would have euthanized him. A big animal with flight instincts on the road is a danger to everyone. In all our time working with horses, having a horse get out on the road was a first - and it was dangerous. This little guy is a sweet thing, but when young horses panic, when they lose their “herd”, everything soon goes "to hell in a handbasket.” So, we needed to act quickly and efficiently.
My foot was clearly broken - with extreme swelling, but still the job had to be done. So I shut my mouth and didn’t say anything to Jill until we had the guy safely tucked back into a stall.
Back to my mangled foot. It isn’t an ankle break, so not much to be done other elevation, rest and a “stiff” boot. As well as getting a few pain pills (ibuprophen, in my case) Jill quickly purchased an ortho boot from Amazon, which run about fifty bucks. From past experience with Jill getting broken ankles, we know that getting the same boot at the ER runs about $400. Yes, I do have medicare - but I wasn’t going to spend four hours in the ER for them to diagnose a broken foot and slap on a boot - with a $2000. price tag for emergency services and $400 for an overpriced plastic “boot.” Charged to Uncle Sam for services rendered under medicare.
So, for the past four days, I have been hobbling around the farm - it is pretty darn painful, but I will live.
Now, that I have whinged to all of you about my troubles this week, we are off to Tim Pool’s place for the broadcast!
Oh yeah, and we did finally break down and buy two amish-made bird feeders from Etsy. Not made in China. How refreshing
If thirty years ago I was to tell you that a person could be a boy in the morning a girl in the afternoon and a dog at night, you would say I am crazy. If 30 years ago I said boys should play in girls sports, go into the girls locker room, walk through their locker room naked and take a shower you would say I’m insane. How about insisting going to war with a country that has the most atomic bombs on the planet, cheering on war, death and destruction, you would say I’m nuts. Think about being ok with giving billions of taxpayer dollars to terrorists that hate us and want to kill us, I won’t even bring up the wide open borders!! It seems the only time the democrats are civil is when they’re in power, taking our freedoms, crushing the middle class and robbing us blind. Can you say Bolsheviks?
Morally, spiritually and psychologically there is something really evil going on within the whole of the democrat party. As they become more marginalized they become more unhinged and the more unhinged they become the more marginalized they become.
These people belong institutionalized but for four years they were running America. They have become insane!
If having a flag with a flagpole at a demonstration is a weapon, what is waving a cane in a threatening manner 20 feet from the sitting president. Now they egg on this behavior and blame Trump. Is this being of sound mind? As they become more extreme and more outlandish we are heading towards violence on the streets like they promoted during their summer of love. I only hope this time they are put where they belong, behind bars or in padded cells. J.Goodrich
May I be so bold as to suggest that you buy a glass bottle full of 99.99% DMSO and rub some on your damaged foot. A Midwestern Doctor tells everyone that it will rapidly improve the healing of your foot. As for using the pain killer, I have to tell you that my use of which permanently deeply damaged my hearing; I will never again use any such.