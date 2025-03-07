(Honestly, I think the Democrat party did a fine job destroying themselves)

True Story - Cringeworthy

this is an actual ad from the Democrat party:



This video is a little crude, but the point about how crazy the last four years have been - is well taken.

Another true story:

After I wrap up the Friday Funnies, we are off to Harper’s Ferry, WV to do a live show with Tim Pool and Del Bigtree, starting at 10:00 AM. The drive is a little over 1.5 hours and Jill is coming with me. I will post the link, as I am not sure what channel he does his live shows from.

Earlier in the week, I had a half-trained, older weanling colt break away from me when I was halter training him. After running all over the farm, he managed to cut through the one area not fenced, run about a half mile along our mare pasture, up to the neighbors gate and onto the main road. From there, all hell broke loose. Two hours of stalking him later, we finally managed to catch him (sort of).

By this time, we were all exhausted and still had to get him to back to the farm. But he was frightened out of his mind and unable to calm down enough to even be walking. During all of this, I managed to break my foot. Or perhaps I should say he managed to break my foot. Without going into too many details, getting back out onto the main road, then walking on that road back to the farm, was extremely trying. If the police had shown up, most likely they would have euthanized him. A big animal with flight instincts on the road is a danger to everyone. In all our time working with horses, having a horse get out on the road was a first - and it was dangerous. This little guy is a sweet thing, but when young horses panic, when they lose their “herd”, everything soon goes "to hell in a handbasket.” So, we needed to act quickly and efficiently.

My foot was clearly broken - with extreme swelling, but still the job had to be done. So I shut my mouth and didn’t say anything to Jill until we had the guy safely tucked back into a stall.



Back to my mangled foot. It isn’t an ankle break, so not much to be done other elevation, rest and a “stiff” boot. As well as getting a few pain pills (ibuprophen, in my case) Jill quickly purchased an ortho boot from Amazon, which run about fifty bucks. From past experience with Jill getting broken ankles, we know that getting the same boot at the ER runs about $400. Yes, I do have medicare - but I wasn’t going to spend four hours in the ER for them to diagnose a broken foot and slap on a boot - with a $2000. price tag for emergency services and $400 for an overpriced plastic “boot.” Charged to Uncle Sam for services rendered under medicare.

So, for the past four days, I have been hobbling around the farm - it is pretty darn painful, but I will live.



Now, that I have whinged to all of you about my troubles this week, we are off to Tim Pool’s place for the broadcast!

Oh yeah, and we did finally break down and buy two amish-made bird feeders from Etsy. Not made in China. How refreshing

