Friday Funnies: All Bob's Money
I will give to you
When this edition of the Polish magazine "wSieci" came out in 2016, it was called out as 'dangerous speech by the Far Right.' 10 years later, this is literally the status quo in western nations across the globe.
The only difference between a conspiracy theory and a cold hard fact is time.
OK- The best REMY video of all time:
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True national security extends far beyond military strength or foreign threats; it demands safeguarding the foundational pillars of a free society.
Inviting everyday Americans into a conversation with thought-leaders about how to minimize internal threats to our country and protect our freedom for another 250 years and beyond.
Feds For Freedom is pleased to invite YOU to our upcoming one-day summit, National Security Beyond the Headlines. At this summit we will discuss chronically overlooked national security concerns.
True national security extends far beyond military strength or foreign threats; it demands safeguarding the foundational pillars of a free society.
Health freedom is a national security risk because compromised immune systems—whether from questionable vaccines or widespread exposure to toxins like glyphosate in our food supply—undermine the physical vitality of soldiers, workers, and future generations, turning everyday health into a vulnerability that weakens national readiness and productivity.
Chemical-dependent food and farming practices that sacrifice soil health and nutrient density erode America’s agricultural independence, inviting food shortages, chronic disease epidemics, and vulnerability to foreign economic blackmail and domestic sabotage.
A corrupted educational system that has strayed from moral principles, produces citizens ill-equipped for critical thinking or civic responsibility, and creates a population susceptible to manipulation and unable to sustain democratic institutions.
Censorship and an expansive surveillance state stifle open discourse, erode trust in governing institutions, and concentrate power in ways that prevent the self-correction essential to any enduring republic.
Finally, the profound lack of accountability in federal institutions breeds corruption and repeat policy failures that in the end harm the American citizenry and erode public trust.
Addressing these interconnected issues is pivotal to America’s longevity because they represent internal threats that, left unchecked, will erode the human capital, economic sovereignty, cultural cohesion, and constitutional order required for the nation to thrive for the next 250 years.
National Security Beyond the Headlines is a solution-oriented summit that will bring together experts to discuss these concerns in panel-format.
Confirmed speakers include:
Joe Kent, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
Mike Benz, Executive Director of Foundation for Freedom Online
Dennis Kucinich, American Politician & MAHA Advocate
Steve Baker, Investigative Journalist
Jeffrey Tucker, Author & President of the Brownstone Institute
Meryl Nass, Physician Researcher & Author
Shane Stevens, former Associate Director of Health Care and Insurance at Office of Personnel Management
Dr. Robert Malone, Physician, Scientist, Author, Bioethicist
Ivan Raiklin, Constitutional Attorney & Retired Green Beret
Jennifer Stevens, Educational Advocate & Leader in Educational Reform
Steve Jarvis, Farmer & Regenerative Farm Advocate
Chris Martenson, Economic Researcher & Founder of Peak Prosperity
Additional speakers/panelists will be announced as they are confirmed.
Join the Conversation
We will be asking questions throughout the summit such as:
Is glyphosate the answer to national security, or is it the actual risk?
Are vaccines protecting our soldiers and citizens...or harming them?
Does heightened government surveillance protect Americans...or does it pose the ultimate risk?
Is the lack of accountability in the US government in fact the greatest threat to America itself?
At the conclusion of the event, Feds For Freedom will identify the most promising solutions and present them to senior U.S. leaders.
Date and Time: 1 July 2026, 8am-5pm
Location: The Willard Hotel, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
Cost: $50/person. Lunch is included.
No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Please contact events@fedsforfreedom.org.
For those who understand the urgent need to curb government overreach and would like to substantially donate to Feds For Freedom, please contact Stephanie Weidle, stephanie@fedsforfreedom.org.
I wanted to post something positive on Friday, hope you enjoy it!! Thanks Drs. Malone for letting me post!!
“Give someone a reason to look up to you”.
It feels as though we’re always being tested. Most every day we are faced with difficulties that sometimes seem to never go away. Difficult people at work, a difficult spouse, a problem child. We may not be able to control the difficulties, but what we can control is how we respond to them. Certainly not everything goes our way in life, I can attest to that. Instead of trying to change the circumstances, maybe we should change. They say God only gives you what you’re able to handle and this is another test that has been placed in front of us, a test that confronts us, theirs a choice to make.
Sometimes we get into arguments over and over again, sometimes about the same subject, and even if we know we’re right, we knowingly let the other person win, let them have the last word, or maybe we decide to change ourselves. This is a test of our faith that we have passed. Many say that you immediately are rewarded with growth and because of this you will be blessed with successes in other areas of your life.
You would think after 40 years of running a construction company I would have faced nearly every adversity there is with employees, customers, building officials, designs, classes, tests, making payroll every week, but obviously I have not, God is never done testing us. Just when you think you have reached the top of the hill you can clearly see there are more hills to climb.
Many times I feel that I give up my peace too easily. No one can take your peace, we have to give it away. Giving up your joy is a choice that you make, the decision is yours. There are subjects that will always create controversy, we have a choice, do we want to be right or do we want peace. I am constantly asking for help in trying to make the right decision. Hoping but not sure that in some way I’ll be able to accept all of the difficulties that are ahead. Here is to us finding that peace.
Hope you have a Happy Father’s Day weekend!
J.Goodrich
Friday Funnies! Let the weekend begin!
All Bob’s Money. Yep. That’s what too many folks are clamoring for. They have not yet realized it will be THEIR
money too that is distributed around! Where are the Americans willing to stand up against these Socialists/Communists!? When I try to discuss our trek towards this terrible outcome, it is usually met with scorn or apathy. The long term goal is about to be reached and I am so sorry for my country. Thank you Drs Malone for continuing your warnings. These Funnies today are truly more warnings.
Enjoy your weekend, everyone!