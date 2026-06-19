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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

I wanted to post something positive on Friday, hope you enjoy it!! Thanks Drs. Malone for letting me post!!

“Give someone a reason to look up to you”.

It feels as though we’re always being tested. Most every day we are faced with difficulties that sometimes seem to never go away. Difficult people at work, a difficult spouse, a problem child. We may not be able to control the difficulties, but what we can control is how we respond to them. Certainly not everything goes our way in life, I can attest to that. Instead of trying to change the circumstances, maybe we should change. They say God only gives you what you’re able to handle and this is another test that has been placed in front of us, a test that confronts us, theirs a choice to make.

Sometimes we get into arguments over and over again, sometimes about the same subject, and even if we know we’re right, we knowingly let the other person win, let them have the last word, or maybe we decide to change ourselves. This is a test of our faith that we have passed. Many say that you immediately are rewarded with growth and because of this you will be blessed with successes in other areas of your life.

You would think after 40 years of running a construction company I would have faced nearly every adversity there is with employees, customers, building officials, designs, classes, tests, making payroll every week, but obviously I have not, God is never done testing us. Just when you think you have reached the top of the hill you can clearly see there are more hills to climb.

Many times I feel that I give up my peace too easily. No one can take your peace, we have to give it away. Giving up your joy is a choice that you make, the decision is yours. There are subjects that will always create controversy, we have a choice, do we want to be right or do we want peace. I am constantly asking for help in trying to make the right decision. Hoping but not sure that in some way I’ll be able to accept all of the difficulties that are ahead. Here is to us finding that peace.

Hope you have a Happy Father’s Day weekend!

J.Goodrich

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Barbara Lekowicz's avatar
Barbara Lekowicz
3h

Friday Funnies! Let the weekend begin!

All Bob’s Money. Yep. That’s what too many folks are clamoring for. They have not yet realized it will be THEIR

money too that is distributed around! Where are the Americans willing to stand up against these Socialists/Communists!? When I try to discuss our trek towards this terrible outcome, it is usually met with scorn or apathy. The long term goal is about to be reached and I am so sorry for my country. Thank you Drs Malone for continuing your warnings. These Funnies today are truly more warnings.

Enjoy your weekend, everyone!

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