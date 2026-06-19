When this edition of the Polish magazine "wSieci" came out in 2016, it was called out as 'dangerous speech by the Far Right.' 10 years later, this is literally the status quo in western nations across the globe. The only difference between a conspiracy theory and a cold hard fact is time.

OK- The best REMY video of all time:

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True national security extends far beyond military strength or foreign threats; it demands safeguarding the foundational pillars of a free society.

​Inviting everyday Americans into a conversation with thought-leaders about how to minimize internal threats to our country and protect our freedom for another 250 years and beyond.

​Feds For Freedom is pleased to invite YOU to our upcoming one-day summit, National Security Beyond the Headlines. At this summit we will discuss chronically overlooked national security concerns.

​True national security extends far beyond military strength or foreign threats; it demands safeguarding the foundational pillars of a free society.

​Health freedom is a national security risk because compromised immune systems—whether from questionable vaccines or widespread exposure to toxins like glyphosate in our food supply—undermine the physical vitality of soldiers, workers, and future generations, turning everyday health into a vulnerability that weakens national readiness and productivity.

​Chemical-dependent food and farming practices that sacrifice soil health and nutrient density erode America’s agricultural independence, inviting food shortages, chronic disease epidemics, and vulnerability to foreign economic blackmail and domestic sabotage.

​A corrupted educational system that has strayed from moral principles, produces citizens ill-equipped for critical thinking or civic responsibility, and creates a population susceptible to manipulation and unable to sustain democratic institutions.

​Censorship and an expansive surveillance state stifle open discourse, erode trust in governing institutions, and concentrate power in ways that prevent the self-correction essential to any enduring republic.

​Finally, the profound lack of accountability in federal institutions breeds corruption and repeat policy failures that in the end harm the American citizenry and erode public trust.

​Addressing these interconnected issues is pivotal to America’s longevity because they represent internal threats that, left unchecked, will erode the human capital, economic sovereignty, cultural cohesion, and constitutional order required for the nation to thrive for the next 250 years.

​National Security Beyond the Headlines is a solution-oriented summit that will bring together experts to discuss these concerns in panel-format.