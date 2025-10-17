We are on the plane in Brussels heading back to the USA. The Internet is on the blink, and so I am sending the Friday Funnies out as is.
See you on the other side of the pond!
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A Friday Rant!
We are certainly living in dangerous uncharted times. New York City, where Jews approximately comprise 12% of the population, (this being the largest concentration of Jews in the world besides Israel) a militant Marxist Muslim, pro Palestinian, who’s mother is a communist Muslim, was born in Uganda, his wife is a Muslim who basically lives in a burka, is vowing that when he becomes mayor of New York City will quickly have sharia law in city hall, and is vowing to have the Muslim call to prayer blasting over loud speakers across New York City every day. Hard to believe it was just 24 short years ago the World Trade Centers twin towers were attacked and knocked to the ground killing nearly 3000 Americans by militant Marxist Muslims. Another ironic fact about Mamdani he campaigned on making more affordable housing, he is a multi millionaire, lives in a swanky condo that has rent control. Now if you were a multi millionaire and honestly wanted to create affordable housing for a low income family wouldn’t you start by giving your rent controlled condo up for a deserving family? Not if you’re a sleezebag democrat communist!
The thing about NYC electing a communist mayor is the wickedness of communism. Communism combines all the 7 deadly sins, that’s what’s so evil about it, but it converts sin into virtue, you see that’s Mamdani. Envy is a deadly sin, all they want to do is take someone else’s money and property. Greed is a deadly sin, all they want to do is amass more money and more power for themselves. Pride is a deadly sin, have you seen anyone more narcissistic than Mamdani, or these cult of personalities that you have in all these communist societies. Lenin, Stalin, Mao, how about Kim Jong-un. Instead of the Cross and Jesus there’s a portrait of them. Sloth is a deadly sin he’s filthy rich but lives in a rent controlled condo. This is communism it appeals to the worst part of a persons nature. As Solzhenitsyn said what communism really is, is satanism. It literally is as close to Lucifer on earth as you can get. It hates the family, it hates religion, it hates God, it hates nations, it hates individual rights and individual dignity. Should we find it any surprise that the loyal devotee’s, to the cult of the party of death, the modern democrat party, would vote for their own societal suicide and absolute demise. And don’t you find it ironic that this is coming from the anti God left, they won’t bow their knee to the one true God on which this nation was founded and gave them every liberty they now enjoy, but they’ll gladly bow their knee to communism and to Ala that will ultimately enslave them. As Voltaire once said “it is difficult to free fools from the chains that they revere”.
Look at this scumbag Mamdani, the guy said he wants to globalize the intifada. The intifada is what Hamas did on October 7th, how sick is that. This trust fund baby born with a silver spoon in his mouth screeches about being for the working class the way Lenin screeched about the workers before he murdered all of them and immiserated them. This is who Mamdani is.
They say a man that always smiles is a clear
sign of a sociopath. Watch him in his interviews, even turn the volume down, you’ll say this man is a sociopath, he smiles and smiles and smiles yet he says the most heinous things. Look in the dictionary under snake oil salesman, there’s a picture of Mamdani smiling. One fact, yes Mamdani wants to defund the police, but did you know he intends to put Letitia James in charge of the NYPD?
Show me anywhere that communism has taken root and it was defeated by non violent means. Where has it ever been overthrown peacefully? Every time, you need arms, take it to the streets and the use arms and violence. Why are we going down this dark path. If we were a 3rd world nation you may be able to understand. Now America is an incredible country maybe we will be the first country in human history to defeat communism peacefully once it has taken root. But look at these communists, they get more and more violent by the day. Chicago is worse today than it was yesterday.
In my eyes Trump is going to have to invoke the insurrection act. Once we go down this road of naziism or communism it will almost be impossible to correct it without violence. A country, even as great as America, will not survive with all of its major cities falling to communism, satanism, and violence. It’s certainly frightening times here in America. Let’s all hope Trump is big enough and strong enough to do what he has to do and send tens of thousands of troops into these cities and thwart this communist take over. J.Goodrich
If these don't trigger the pharma employed pearl clutchers, nothing will. HA!