(With U.S. debt now at $35.3 trillion, the cost of the interest bill alone on all that borrowing is about $3 billion a day. A quick calculation: the USA is paying out over a trillion in interest this year. This is our money folks.)
Plandemic: The Musical
Plandemic: The Musical and Celebration - on Rumble
On the Rumble channel - The musical is 20 minutes long, with an hour-long cast interview following. My debut as an actor! The I-phone has been ringing constantly since this went live (not…).
Watch for another essay coming later today regarding the great UK government pet chicken and budgie registration mandate crisis!
“PsyWar” is slowly climbing the sales ranking since beginning to ship three days ago! Still no reviews posted from readers though. Is Amazon blocking them?
You can order your hardback or Kindle here.
Audible audiobook (read by yours truly) should be available shortly.
I’m not sure if you saw the new video of Gretchen Whitmer dressed up with a camo Harris Walz hat, mocking a priest handing a kneeling radical pro abortion feminist a Dorito. It’s really something to watch evil tear at the most holy Catholic sacrament, communion which is supposed to unite us with Jesus. This seems to be the socialist theme, always bashing Christianity and religion. Notice never never going after Islam. It’s satanism which seems to be the socialists new cutting edge theme to destroy what’s left of America.
In Solzhenitsyn’s book Gulag Archipelago the ending theme is socialism, communism is a direct war against religion and bottom line its satanism. Harris is a disaster and her campaign is one disaster after another.
Being October and in the Halloween spirit, I’m hoping Harris to take the joker mask off only to find Karl Marx underneath. https://www.instagram.com/feministabulous/reel/DA8lS2sP-Rv/
A different perspective, you may not have heard.
Year after year, the true currency of many a powerful politician, from both sides, have complete compromised fiscal values, (“CR” Mike Johnson to mention one).
When we all heard Mayorkas lie, that “FEMA has no response money left for hurricane Helene”, who is really at fault?
The Republican run house has total authority over all of government spending but yet to this day they have continued to fully fund the entire illegal invasion of our country. In fact they have yet to cut one damn dollar from it. (They have also fully funded the prosecution of DJT, but let that go). Do you think Nancy Pelosi, if speaker, would fully fund the prosecution of a former President Biden?
Now we are facing the destruction from hurricane Milton in Florida. With this fiscally out of control, ass funding backwards, federal government, like ours, all I can say is thank God Florida still has Governor Desantis!
So when we max out our credit cards and have no cash, Mike J., don’t blame someone else when your car breaks down and you can’t put the repair bill on the card.
There was a reason for three separate and equal branches of government, with their separate responsibilities. The republicans have no one to blame for FEMA’s woes, and their “we have no money” excuse, but themselves. The days of “democrat” President Harry S Truman’s “the buck stops here” have long since past. J.Goodrich