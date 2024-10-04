Are you a TERF?

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

A truth bomb from Dam Maggie Smith

“At my age, I haven't got the time"

A bit of commentary about the Special Counsel’s new filing before I sign off:

I read Jack Smith’s hit piece on Donald Trump and frankly, it was disturbing about what it revealed about the Department of Justice. Much of this filing appears to be based on innuendo and most of his references were from hit pieces in news paper stories, as well as private text and phone conservations - with quotes clearly taken out of context. It read like a gossip column from a The National Enquirer during it’s heyday.

The fact that almost all of main-stream-media has acted like the Biden cheer leading squad when reporting on this document and what is clearly more weaponization by Biden’s DoJ against President Trump. There has been almost no critical thinking by mainstream reporters.

Therefore, I was heartened to read an article in the Intelligencer, titled : “Jack Smith’s October Surprise.” The premise of the article is that the DoJ is willing to do anything to take President Trump down. The author, Elie Honig writes:

The Special Counsel has bent ordinary procedure to get in one last shot, just weeks before voters go to the polls... Smith has essentially abandoned any pretense; he’ll bend any rule, switch up on any practice – so long as he gets to chip away at Trump’s electoral prospects. At this point, there’s simply no defending Smith’s conduct on any sort of principled or institutional basis. “But we need to know this stuff before we vote!” is a nice bumper sticker, but it’s neither a response to nor an excuse for Smith’s unprincipled, norm-breaking practice.

The article goes on:

Which brings us to the second point: Smith’s proactive filing is prejudicial to Trump, legally and politically… Yet Smith now uses grand jury testimony (which ordinarily remains secret at this stage) and drafts up a tidy 165-page document that contains all manner of damaging statements about a criminal defendant, made outside of a trial setting and without being subjected to the rules of evidence or cross-examination, and files it publicly, generating national headlines. You know who’ll see those allegations? The voters, sure – and also members of the jury pool. And that brings us to our final point: Smith’s conduct here violates core DOJ principle and policy. The Justice Manual – DOJ’s internal bible, essentially – contains a section titled “Actions That May Have An Impact on the Election.” Now: does Smith’s filing qualify? May it have an impact on the election? Of course. So what does the rule tell us? “Federal prosecutors… may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election.”

The author, Elie Honig ends with the following quote:

“To me if it [an election] were 90 days off, and you think it has a significant chance of impacting an election, unless there’s a reason you need to take that action now, you don’t do it.” Sally Yates, former Deputy Attorney General

This is where we are folks. The Biden administration is willing to bend and even break any rule to get the former President. To ensure that he doesn’t hold office again. This is wicked and the United States can and must do better.