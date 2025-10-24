The abbreviation would be WHBCDS.



Hmm… yes, WHBCDS is a real thing. Just ask the staff at CCN, who have a bad case of it. But frankly, WHBCDS is a little long to remember.

So, maybe we could all agree to shorten it to WTF?

Branco is on a roll this week!

But this “oldie but goody” is from 2021!

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to forward it via email or share it on social media! Share

Winter is coming (and this is a good thing)!

This morning, we are off to Amsterdam for two days



But we return on Monday, to be followed by the Brownstone Institute annual conference and Gala in Salt Lake City next weekend.

Then home again for a couple of days, they off to Mar A Lago for a CPAC event, then we fly back to DC and hop on a plane to Rome for three days.

All in the next two weeks, and if this sounds like way too much fun, I have Mamdani’s old bridge to sell you in New York City! I promise, if the polls are correct, after Nov 4th, the price will be heavily discounted - as will most of the real estate in New York City!

Travel still gets pretty heavy until after the ACIP meeting Dec 6th and then there is no place like home!

We are trying hard not to book any (or much) travel over the winter months - so that we can settle down into a riding schedule, do some major farm work, and light up the woodstove.

