Take the time to read the cartoon below - it is the best of the lot today, IMO.

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I love this video - and yet, no matter how many times I watch it, I can’t remember any of these great knots when it actually comes to putting them into use…

Yeah, this would be me (Jill). A long time ago, I discovered that long dresses make the very best house dresses. So on most days, I traipse around the farm in some sort of floor-length dress originally designed for a cocktail party, dinner, or other civilized occasion.

Apparently, somewhere along the way, I decided that formalwear was perfectly appropriate for feeding horses, checking the garden, chasing dogs, and doing laundry.

Why save the good dresses for going out?

(RWM- notice she forgot to mention the long AR? At some future time I may post some of the photos of her firing off her 20g Beretta semiautomatic…. Or the new Walther .38 easy slide “purse gun” I just got her. She does like blue, by the way.)

Have a great day folks!

By: JGM