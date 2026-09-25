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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

Suicidal Empathy

Michael Savage wrote “Liberalism is a mental disorder”, no truer words have ever been spoken.

We see these fanatics, many that are emerging in the democrat Party. One of the top democrat spokespersons is Hasan Piker who is calling for a Mao type revolution here in America. Bernie and AOC love this guy. And the Democrat fanatics will follow him right off the cliff. I know dozens of these people. A great example of this type of fanatic was a guy named Vyacheslav Molotov who was Stalins 2nd in command. A radical revolutionary that was so radical even after Stalin threw Molotov’s own loving wife in the gulag Molotov still loved Stalin right up until the day he died. These are the types of radical brainwashed fanatics we are dealing with. Even when their own family is seriously harmed, like lemmings they still follow.

The Mental Disorder (cont.)

There’s a bar that opened in Greenfield Massachusetts called The Last Ditch Bar and Art Center. It was 3 woke lesbian communists that took out a “loan” for 50 thousand dollars and opened a bar where if you couldn’t afford it the drinks were free. Oh yah, wearing n-95 masks was mandatory 7 days a week.

Well 2 of the 3 partners decided they didn’t want to run a bar any longer and quit. One of the exiting partners decided to go to clown school. The 3rd partner got stuck holding the bag. She said she is now working 4 jobs, has become homeless, is living in her truck, is behind on the bar rent and is about to be evicted. This is socialism in a nut, and I mean nut, shell.

Well because she is complaining about working 4 jobs, being homeless, credit has gone to crap, she decided to make Saturday nights mask free if you want. Well the other 2 partners and thousands of other insane woke socialists are bashing her saying she’s a racist, capitalist pig.

Socialism is wonderful until you run out of someone else’s money (Margaret Thatcher). Funny I don’t see Bernie Sanders stepping up with a suitcase of money to bail out the socialist bar. Or maybe AOC could donate 7 or 10 shifts a week taking up her old job as a bar-back? I also don’t think you’ll see Jake Tapper of Bar Rescue there any time soon either.

It’s incredible how these socialists have this mental disorder. I believe it’s called Suicidal Empathy. America is 40 trillion dollars in debt because of these liberal economic policies. No one should have to work or produce anything. We’ll just print money and spread it around, because we are the virtuous ones. Capitalists are such pigs. God help us if these communists get into power.

Here’s a great old fable I posted in the past. It describes America and what will happen if this push towards socialism is successful.

America;

There once was a man who owned a wonderful goose.

Every morning, the goose laid for him a big, beautiful

egg — an egg made of pure, shiny, solid gold. Every

morning, the man collected golden eggs. And little by

little, egg by egg, he began to grow rich. But the man wanted

more. “My goose has all those golden eggs insider her,” he kept

thinking. “Why not get them all at once?” One day he couldn’t

wait any longer. He grabbed the goose and killed her. But there

were no eggs inside her! “Why did I do that?” the man cried!

“Now there will be no more golden eggs.”

If we go down this path of socialism Americas ability to help anyone will be destroyed forever.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
2h

Good ones, Malone’s. Too bad about CNN, MSNOW and Politico. NOT. I thought they weren’t going to report on Trump anyway. So why take up space. Good riddance.

I’d sure like to see Jill riding her horse in the ante bellum dress.

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