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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
11hEdited

When I was young and naive I believed there were large groups of people that would rise up and crush any type of tyranny that threatened America. That was a time when I blindly trusted life here would simply work out for the good. I don’t feel that way anymore. A life spent being free is a daily fight. I’ve come to realize it’s not others I need to rely on.

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
11h

Those scavenger birds have gotten organized, and a little presumptuous. I recently saw a cluster of them in the road, gathered around the remains of an unfortunate opossum. Two of the birds, one at either end of the cluster, were directing traffic around the dinner gathering with their wingtips. They even had whistles, for goodness' sake. No consideration for those commuters late for work or appointments.

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