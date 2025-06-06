Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As I wrote about California’s reparations efforts a couple of years back and put out a warning - reparations are coming. First, California and then the movement is spreading to other blue states, as they follow suit.
Here is an update:
Funding for Reparations Initiatives in California: The 2024-2025 state budget allocates up to $12 million for reparations-related efforts. Some of this money will be used to establish an agency to oversee future (direct) reparations.
Here is the thing about creating new bureaucracies - once they are set up, they become leviathans.
Expect big tax increases in Californian’s future.
True Story:
“Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine.”
-Barack Obama, reflecting on his Middle East Drone operations
For those living under a rock, who haven’t been following the break-up of Elon and Musk - the summary posts in the two images below pretty much sum up everything…
This whole X thread by Ron Coleman is pretty darn funny!
This is gloriously funny, commonsense advice - for everyone.
A CCP couple, Yunqing Jian and Zumyang Liu, have been arrested after being caught trying to smuggle the fungus Fusarium graminearum, a plant pathogen, through Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
Liu was caught on July of 24 attempting to bring packages of this fungus into the U S. Jian was a lab researcher at the university of Michigan who received Chinese government funding for her work on the pathogen. She is a Chinese communist through and through. Liu is Jian’s boyfriend and also conducts research on the same pathogen at a Chinese University.
The fungus Fusarium gramanearum can cause significant damage to crops like wheat, barley, corn and rice. This is a potential attack on America’s food supply. It also easily transfers into livestock and humans. They say in humans it will not only ruin your liver you will keep throwing up until death happens.
Have we learned nothing from the millions killed from the CCP knowingly flying Covid infected communists all across the globe. They must look at us as stupid Americans. They have infiltrated our deep state, our government, our businesses our colleges. Just three days ago on the front page of the Wall Street Journal they said the Chinese leadership, the Chinese politburo, Xi Jing Ping refer to Harvard as quote “Our party’s school”. And they’re not talking about kegs of beer and pizza! They’re talking about sending their best and brightest senior leaders, senior bureaucrats to Harvard. In fact the guy from China that negotiated with Trump in his 1st term went to Harvard. Their vice premiers trained at Harvard. Xi Jing Pings daughter went to Harvard. Harvard is bending their knee to the Chi coms because Harvard is swimming in Chinese cash.
This was my point about the CIA, that is also compromised by China, being involved in the Ukraine attack on Russia. Obviously the CIA knew about the attack and said nothing to President Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They were all blind sided. China is looking at Russia and is saying why didn’t you just bribe Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russia has become indebted to China, it’s amazing. China little by little has taken over America, Russia, South America, Afghanistan, and on and on without firing a shot while our CIA is focused on blowing up planes in Russia.
I wanted to make one connection with this fungus that was almost smuggled into the U S, not that it isn’t here already. Do you think there’s a connection with the CCP buying up all of this farm land around our military bases and installations? Many of these bases are fed from locally grown food. Is it time we take these lands back and throw these communists out? Do they let us buy farmlands in China never mind around military bases? Of course not, they’re not stupid. For years now China has been in a Cold War with us, our government has just refused to acknowledge it. When will enough be enough with China??!! J.Goodrich
Ref. Trump Vs Elon.
Knock it off fella's. You look and sound like my boys fighting with their sister.