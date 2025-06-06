Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As I wrote about California’s reparations efforts a couple of years back and put out a warning - reparations are coming. First, California and then the movement is spreading to other blue states, as they follow suit.

Here is an update:

Funding for Reparations Initiatives in California: The 2024-2025 state budget allocates up to $12 million for reparations-related efforts. Some of this money will be used to establish an agency to oversee future (direct) reparations.

Here is the thing about creating new bureaucracies - once they are set up, they become leviathans.

Expect big tax increases in Californian’s future.

True Story:

“Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine.” -Barack Obama, reflecting on his Middle East Drone operations

