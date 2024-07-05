Mystery solved. Now we know how cows get Bird Flu.

A reminder that you just can’t cure stupid. Some things just cannot be fixed and have to be lived with. So don’t take it all too seriously.

“ As Candide went back to his farm, he reflected deeply on the Turk's remarks.

He said to Pangloss and Martin: "That good old man seems to me to have made himself a life far preferable to that of the six Kings with whom we had the honor of having supper."

"Great eminence," said Pangloss, " is very dangerous, according to the report of all philosophers. For after all, Eglon, King of the Moabites, was assassinated by Ehud; Absolom was hanged by his hair and pierced with three darts; King Naab son of Jeroboam was killed by Baasha..."



"I also know", said Candide, "that we must cultivate our garden."



"You are right," said Pangloss, "for when man was put in the Garden of Eden, he was put there ut operaretur eum, to work; which proves that man was not born to rest."



"Let us work without reasoning," said Martin, "it is the only way to make life endurable."



All the little society entered into this laudable plan; each one began to exercise his talents. The little piece of land produced much. True, Cunégonde was very ugly; but she became and excellent pastry cook; Paquette embroidered; the old woman took care of the linen. No one, not even Friar Giroflée, failed to perform some service; he was a very good carpenter, and even became an honorable man; and Pangloss sometimes said to Candide: "All events are linked together in the best of all possible worlds. For after all, if you had not been expelled from a fine castle with great kicks in the backside for love of Mademoiselle Cunégonde, if you had not been subjected to the Inquisition, if you had not traveled about America on foot, if you had not given the Baron a great blow with your sword, if you had not lost all your sheep from the good country of Eldorado, you would not be here eating candied citrons and pistachios."



"That is well said," replied Candide, "but we must cultivate our garden.”

―Voltaire, Candide

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Good news cometh!