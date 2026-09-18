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I am off to do horse chores, so have a great day folks!
JGM
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am off to do horse chores, so have a great day folks!
JGM
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Here we go again. “The state” of Massachusetts and its Department of Children and Families (DCF), have kidnapped another child from her family, her name is Sophie Kutzko. Behind the backs of the parents the school and state had been transitioning Sophie. Brainwashing her into thinking she’s a boy. They had even begun calling her a boys name and making classmates use that boys name behind the backs of the parents at the high school. After school sessions that were said to be math tutoring “the state” was actually having sessions coercing and brainwashing Sophie. “The state” had taken her 2 years ago, when she was just 15.
Her parents, Joseph and Arlene Kutzko, both Catholic, have been engaged in a legal dispute with the state following her removal. Going along with gender dysphoria, telling a girl she’s a boy goes against the families Catholic faith. Maura Healy and “the state” of Massachusetts have no right abducting children, injecting them with hormones, puberty blockers or worse against the will of the parents, this is or should be 100% illegal. It’s time congress passes a parents Bill of Rights! Democrats say they’re all out against breaking up families unless its American Christian families.
I realize in the communists mind every child and any and every piece of property is the states but last time I checked America is not a communist country.
You know for sure if the Kutzko’s were Muslim this would never have happened.
Loved the old guys on the porch talking about AI and still waiting for natural intelligence. I thought of Kamala and AOC, neither of which can spell AI.
Have a great day!