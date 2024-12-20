Share this postWho is Robert MaloneFriday Funnies: Do You Hear What I Hear?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFriday Funnies: Do You Hear What I Hear?Promises, promises...Robert W Malone MD, MSDec 20, 2024547Share this postWho is Robert MaloneFriday Funnies: Do You Hear What I Hear?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8039ShareWho is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share547Share this postWho is Robert MaloneFriday Funnies: Do You Hear What I Hear?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8039SharePrevious
I don’t usually say this but I really think these were the best memes and video ever!!
Heres a story to think about on your Friday. Hope you like it!
There’s definitely a lot to this wisdom thing. We all have strong sentimental feelings for family, friends and pets that have passed. We hear stories and look for signs of them after they’re gone. Many of us that are left behind here don’t see all the signs of the ones that are gone, even though the signs are all around us. Sometimes I think wisdom is the ability to open our eyes and our minds to recognize things, even things that are unseen. When I was young my skepticism would never allow my mind to see what was not seen but plain as day and I’ve learned wisdom is very wide ranging.
I’ll never forget the day my family and I buried my brother John. It was a freezing cold day in February with 8 inches of snow falling. I never felt such a cold chill than that afternoon at the cemetery. The next morning, I was feeling really down and decided to go for a 4AM walk in the snow with my dogs, this is one of the only things that brings me a little peace. Right when I stepped out three deer came running by, crashing through the crusted snow, stopped and looked right at us. It was so loud in the dead silence of night, I just knew it was my brother John. There are many sayings like seeing a cardinal is a relative that has passed, sometimes you just know.
I’m not really sure how all of these connections happen but this song came into my mind a couple weeks ago. Over the years I had forgotten what this song was even about but after I pulled it up and listened to it, it made me think of you and Jill and the loss of your horse Corbeau. I didn’t get a chance to post it on your excellent homestead essay but here is the song. I don’t know why this song ever came into my mind, I hope it makes sense and a connection with you both, if not maybe for someone else. The song is a story told through a homesteader, it’s about a horse that was lost in a snowstorm and its owner dies trying to find it. They say “if” the horse, Wild Fire, and its owner comes for you, they will take you away from all of the hard times and problems in your life.
"Do you fear what I fear?" said the PsyOp to the little lambs.