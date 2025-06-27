Don’t be a Grokle…
The ability of these AI systems to influence our sub-conscious, our lizard brain is huge. Know that even as you remain skeptical, they are training your implicit biases.
Stay serious, my friends…
True story, as written by a local HVAC repairman in Virginia.
This is a long video…
But if you haven’t seen this sport - it is kind of amazing to watch.
Vaulting horses are highly trained and chosen for their saintly qualities. It truly takes a special breed of equine to do this stuff.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m sure most of you have heard that the young 3.0 Bernie Sanders Communist/Socialist/ Democrat Zohran Mamdani has overwhelmingly won the democratic primary race for mayor in New York City. Mamdani was raised in a very wealthy family. I would say like AOC but I believe much more wealth.
His claim to fame, like all communists is giving out free stuff, like public buses, free child care, also defunding the police, rent control, inability to evict tenants, a plan as Kamala pushed, city run grocery stores. All of this, you guessed it, by “Taxing the Rich”. What is it with Communists/Socialists and their insatiable desire to control grocery stores? And how do people think this will work? It would be refreshing if one of them would pick up a history book and see the millions of people that starved to death whenever government takes over food production and distribution.
It’s also amazing how stupid Democrat mayors and governors are thinking wealthy people and businesses, with options to get the hell away from their Communist/Socialist/Democrat crap holes, are going to stay and take their BS abuse.
Yesterday, just one day after his Democrat primary win, realtors were flooded with people backing out of real estate deals and people wanting to get out of New York City.
Ron DeSantis said he should have helped fund Mamdani’s campaign because he has been overwhelmed with major financial and corporate businesses calling him to move to Florida. Again these democrats don’t seem to understand the consequences of their policies which create third world, crime ridden, broke, hell hole cities that no one with money and 1/2 a brain is going to stay in. I feel sorry for people that can’t afford to get out. This, unfortunately, is what they wanted, allowed and what they voted for.
40% of the population in New York City are immigrants of some form, naturalized, green card or illegal, and don’t be naive, illegals vote in New York City.
It will be hard to watch this once great city, the center of finance in the entire world fall to pieces, but hold on to your shorts it’s coming fast. If we just look at London, Berlin, Paris etc. it’s coming to New York City, so very sadly to say.
I’m not sure if you heard of the vice mayor of Cudahy California, Cynthia Gonzalez. She put a social media post out urging the 2 dominant violent gangs to rise up and take back their street from ice agents. She is, like Gavin Newsom a typical blue state American city political official. God help us all! https://www.google.com/search?q=who+was+the+california+vise+mayor+that+said+gang+members+should+start+protecting+their+street+from+ice+agents&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en&client=safari#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:a20a2d63,vid:iOVCx0ba64c,st:0
J.Goodrich
Too funny 😁 😂 😀 ‼️
I'll never be able to knead dough without seeing 👀 the SOURDOUGH MEME‼️‼️