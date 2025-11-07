Friday Funnies: Don't Eat That
Eat this
After this week’s thrashing, it is a little hard to find humor - but here goes!
and now for something completely different…
Although frankly, my dear, it is hard to find it in me to mourn the passing of Dick Cheney.
Another Great Friday Funnies, another Friday Rant.
If there was one thing that was blatantly obvious on Commy Mamdani’s election celebrations stage it was Obama’s great replacement continued from his 2 terms as president, too his 3rd term with Biden, and now Obama’s new Trojan Horse,. Commy Mamdani.
Obama has met Mamdani several times to groom him and has now made plans to meet weekly for Obama to be his sounding board. Obama’s going to guide him as mayor and guide his movements and his rise to power just as he did with Biden. So here again is Obama looking to further cement his control and what he really wants is his goal he set 17 years ago in 2008, the radical transformation of the United States. What better way than to bring down the financial capital of the U.S., New York City. The plan from the beginning has been to use migration, pour in as many 3rd world migrants from every corner of the globe, preferably Muslims, and you eventually destroy the native population of the United States. You destroy the American culture American tradition, American sovereignty, American borders Americas demographic historic core and you supplant it with people from the third world, low skilled, low education people, non Christian non Jewish if possible. The democrats will give them welfare, free housing, free healthcare, free transportation, government handouts and they can control them. Some may get a job, but they will live in their slums and ghettos and there will be a one party rule, the democrats.
Obama gave a speech to his fellow leftists. He said our goal is to impose diversity on America and Americans. What we’re doing now is an experiment, he said quote “there’s never been a diversity experiment like this ever in history where you have people from every corner of the globe show up in one place”, IE the United States. He went on “we say based on these ideals we hold these truths to be self evident, all men are created equal and we have a constitution and a bill of rights and a democracy that we can somehow figure out how to get along in diversity, and maintain our private beliefs and pray to God in our own ways and retain aspects of the cultures that we bring from wherever it is that we’re coming from and yet still decide that we are all Americans, and try to make it better for each successive generation”. So what he’s saying is let’s destroy America’s national identity. We’re going to bring in tens and tens of millions of people, tell them to bring their cultures, languages and traditions with them. Then America will basically be an administrative space. An economic space.
So the cat is out of the bag. They are openly telling us the great replacement theory is real and being implemented like it or not.
Now with Mamdani’s speech, the greasy smile was wiped off his face. In his 20 minute speech it was angry, hateful, it was clearly anti American. He doesn’t quote Washington or Jefferson or Abraham Lincoln not even JFK, he quoted Jawaharlal Nehru. So you may ask who the hell is Jawaharlal Nehru? He was the founder of an independent India. He was a communist who crushed the Hindus. He emboldened jihadists in India. The man was a Marxist thug that ruled India with an iron fist. Mamdani’s mother is Muslim from India and his father is a Muslim from Uganda, so this is where he gets his politics. Also included in his speech was a threat to President Trump. If you come to New York to deport the thousands and thousands of illegals you will have to go through all of us, because we are all the same. So this is what we have to face. IMO, Trump should be organizing a massive FBI and ICE task force and go into New York hard on January 1st, the day Commy Mamdani is sworn in, and begin the fight to take Fort Sumpter back. Sorry so long I actually cut it short 🙄.
Happy Friday!!
Just when it looked like good old American common sense was winning, New York voted. It makes me think of the lemmings…..