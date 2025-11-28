True story:

A fun fact: according to recent registration data, Washington DC records a grand total of five percent Republican voters.

So… hundreds of thousands of federal employees have effectively been forced to stop remote working in 2025 (in partial or full-time capacity).

One can just imagine what the new normal at any Federal office in DC now looks like…

This week’s most absurd headline:

YELLOW JOURNALISM

Over in Mainstream Media LA-LA land, the advocacy journalism continues. Where “journalists” are blaming President Trump for the horrific shooting of the two National Guardsmen, and writing that more National Guardsmen will be targeted, because they shouldn’t be there. Yep - liberals are blaming President Trump…

Pretzel logic from the press… at this point, why should we expect anything more?

In response to the shooting, President Trump is putting 500 more National Guardsmen on duty in DC.

I for one, believe this is the correct response - This President of the United States doesn’t back down to threats and violence. Jill and I drive up to DC fairly frequently, and it certainly feels safer to us these days than before the President took action.

