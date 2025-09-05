Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.
-VP JD Vance
Bravo Secretary Kennedy!
Just to say it, I was so inspired by how Secretary Kennedy handled himself for hours on end.
The way he stood up to and stood down the bullies on Capital Hill yesterday showed real leadership.
A class act!
Super busy day for me as was yesterday,
so signing off now.
The verdict may not always be the correct one, but we the American citizens are all jurors. We all sit through the trial everyday, every week and every year. It’s an amazing and uplifting thing when the jury sees the evidence, sees what actually happened, the real crimes committed, deliberate, get it right and issue their verdict! The American people saw the lab leak, they saw the lockdowns, the forced dangerous experimental chemical injections, they saw the adverse reactions, they saw the censorship and the cancellation of people, they saw what they were doing to our kids, they saw the law fare and the jailing of people for political reasons, they saw Trump stand up to all of them, they saw the left push their Marxist division to a point where Trump was shot. The American people deliberated and delivered their verdict in November of 2024. They voted Trump into office for his second term. So stay positive, Americans are smart, and know the Marxist left will never go away, keep fighting so we can keep getting things right. J.Goodrich
Seriously can you believe how retarded all the Demtoid Senators and a few Repukes were yesterday. Shame they are all on Big Pharma teats.