Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
34m

The verdict may not always be the correct one, but we the American citizens are all jurors. We all sit through the trial everyday, every week and every year. It’s an amazing and uplifting thing when the jury sees the evidence, sees what actually happened, the real crimes committed, deliberate, get it right and issue their verdict! The American people saw the lab leak, they saw the lockdowns, the forced dangerous experimental chemical injections, they saw the adverse reactions, they saw the censorship and the cancellation of people, they saw what they were doing to our kids, they saw the law fare and the jailing of people for political reasons, they saw Trump stand up to all of them, they saw the left push their Marxist division to a point where Trump was shot. The American people deliberated and delivered their verdict in November of 2024. They voted Trump into office for his second term. So stay positive, Americans are smart, and know the Marxist left will never go away, keep fighting so we can keep getting things right. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
40m

Seriously can you believe how retarded all the Demtoid Senators and a few Repukes were yesterday. Shame they are all on Big Pharma teats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture