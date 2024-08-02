Factchecked: True (from Business Insider)
Meta's AI chatbot was initially programmed to not answer questions about the assassination attempt against Trump, the company said.
After Meta updated the bot to give a response, in some instances, it claimed the shooting didn't happen.
The incident, which the company blamed on "hallucinations," shows how chaotic AI can be when mixed with politics.
The Meta spokeperson states:
"In a small number of cases, Meta AI continued to provide incorrect answers, including sometimes asserting that the event didn't happen — which we are quickly working to address," Kaplan wrote. "These types of responses are referred to as hallucinations, which is an industry-wide issue we see across all generative AI systems, and is an ongoing challenge for how AI handles real-time events going forward. Like all generative AI systems, models can return inaccurate or inappropriate outputs, and we'll continue to address these issues and improve these features as they evolve and more people share their feedback."
We live in a bizarre world.
Where the FBI director lies to Congress, stating that it could have been “shrapnel” that hit the president.
Where the Google search engine - would not show results for the Trump assassination until public outcry demanded it.
Where Facebook denies the assassination was real - until their lies are exposed.
But heck, they can blame it all on “faulty” AI systems, which are busy “hallucinating,”… and MSM goes along to get along…
All of which shows the power of access journalism and advocacy journalism to control the media.
“It takes a lot of balls to win a women's competitions these days.”
A Southpark episode from four years ago nails it.
Although so close to reality, it made me cringe…
I am at the Mises Institute, where yesterday I gave a lecture to college students on PsyWar. I have been told that I knocked it out of the park. Frankly, being able to interact with this amazing group of students is a real joy.
On the farm front, Gonzo the goose, who is just a character- laid an egg. Jill has been predicting Gonzo is a girl, based on Gonzo’s absolute loyalty to me and absolute indifference to women...
So, Olivia, our farm manager, sent us a little video of Gonzo’s first egg.
We will be home late tonight and then don’t we travel again until August 12th, when I will be speaking at the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley on August 13th.
Then in West Hartford, CT on August 21, for the Brownstone Supper Club
Then we will be at CPAC - Mexico City, August 24th for another speaking engagement
.Then September comes with a lot more travel!
I am already sad about spending so much time away from the farm - particularly with the new foals arriving soon.
But we have a war to win, and what I can do is educate and I am in this battle to win the war for humanity, for freedom and for personal sovereignty.
Welcome to the WOKE WORLD 🌎 of "Kacalot!"
If we think about all of the illegal unconstitutional infringements this Biden/Harris administration has executed on the good citizens of America like forcing people to get harmful experimental chemicals injected into their bodies against their will (so much for their cries of bodily autonomy) there is one infringement that many, even the closed minded Trump derangement syndrome psychopaths who say they believe in God and Religion, must see as completely unacceptable, and a reason to never vote for the new communist party in America, would be the Biden/Harris policy of blatant unconstitutional closing of churches and trampling peoples right to assemble, talk about tyranny!!!
There is a reason why the freedom of religion is one of the most important freedoms in our bill of rights. There is also a reason why totalitarian parties or authoritarian governments like the Biden/Harris administration hate religion. Most all religions are based on the ideas of faith, hope and freedom. We have all seen when an authoritarian party wants to forcibly impose its will on a population, faith, hope and the idea of freedom are the last thoughts the party wants entering the minds of its subjects. When a priest, pastor, minister, rabbi or etc. speaks of these things to their congregation, and the congregation absorbs these ideas, they all become enemies of the state. This is the motive for governments church closings around the world.
It’s obvious the mind is such a powerful instrument the authoritarian fears it, the founding fathers knew this, hence the freedom of religion and the right to assemble were front and center in the first amendment.
We should all recognize this power of positive thought. If we allow them to get us down and think our situation is impossible we have given up and things will stay the same or get worse. The enemy would love nothing less than to know they have defeated the minds of their subjects, us. There have been much more powerful authoritarian governments than this democrat communist party, that collapsed because in the minds of the people they no longer believed the parties lies. Through decades of suffering, in many instances, the people will finally rid themselves of the authoritarian communists. It’s so extremely important for all of us to stay positive in our minds. This is why Faith, Hope, Freedom and God should always stay centered in our lives.
“I didn’t always stick with God but God always stuck with me”. J.Goodrich