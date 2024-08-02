Factchecked: True (from Business Insider)

Meta's AI chatbot was initially programmed to not answer questions about the assassination attempt against Trump, the company said.

After Meta updated the bot to give a response, in some instances, it claimed the shooting didn't happen.

The incident, which the company blamed on "hallucinations," shows how chaotic AI can be when mixed with politics.

The Meta spokeperson states:

"In a small number of cases, Meta AI continued to provide incorrect answers, including sometimes asserting that the event didn't happen — which we are quickly working to address," Kaplan wrote. "These types of responses are referred to as hallucinations, which is an industry-wide issue we see across all generative AI systems, and is an ongoing challenge for how AI handles real-time events going forward. Like all generative AI systems, models can return inaccurate or inappropriate outputs, and we'll continue to address these issues and improve these features as they evolve and more people share their feedback."

We live in a bizarre world.

Where the FBI director lies to Congress, stating that it could have been “shrapnel” that hit the president.

Where the Google search engine - would not show results for the Trump assassination until public outcry demanded it.

Where Facebook denies the assassination was real - until their lies are exposed.

But heck, they can blame it all on “faulty” AI systems, which are busy “hallucinating,”… and MSM goes along to get along…



All of which shows the power of access journalism and advocacy journalism to control the media.

“It takes a lot of balls to win a women's competitions these days.”

A Southpark episode from four years ago nails it.

Although so close to reality, it made me cringe…

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I am at the Mises Institute, where yesterday I gave a lecture to college students on PsyWar. I have been told that I knocked it out of the park. Frankly, being able to interact with this amazing group of students is a real joy.

On the farm front, Gonzo the goose, who is just a character- laid an egg. Jill has been predicting Gonzo is a girl, based on Gonzo’s absolute loyalty to me and absolute indifference to women...



So, Olivia, our farm manager, sent us a little video of Gonzo’s first egg.

We will be home late tonight and then don’t we travel again until August 12th, when I will be speaking at the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley on August 13th.

Then in West Hartford, CT on August 21, for the Brownstone Supper Club

Then we will be at CPAC - Mexico City, August 24th for another speaking engagement

.Then September comes with a lot more travel!

I am already sad about spending so much time away from the farm - particularly with the new foals arriving soon.

But we have a war to win, and what I can do is educate and I am in this battle to win the war for humanity, for freedom and for personal sovereignty.