Friday Funnies: "If You Ain't Sweating by 10 AM,
you're wasting the Lords daylight."
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”You don't need therapy, you need to build a deck”
"Don't trust nobody who's nice to you but rude to the waiter."
Another wam day here - Rob is already sweating outside doing chores and I am soon to join him!
Have a great day folks!
JGM
Let’s face the facts, we are being ruled by levels of blackmailed elite deviant politicians. The deep state are the top feeders, congressional leaders are the middle feeders and the regular senators and congress people are the bottom feeders. 85% of them are or have been corrupted many times blackmailed.
If there’s one thing the Swalwell and Gonzalez resignations shines a bright light on it has exposed the the way Washington DC works. You see it’s like the Epstein model, you get compromising information on someone which may include videos, people’s testimonies, pictures, a crime that has been committed, and then you’ve got-’em. When Nancy Pelosi, John Thune, Hakeem Jeffries, Mike Johnson wants to stall something or push something through, make a deal in congress, well Mr. Swalwell I’d hate to see all of this material come out on you. To hell with constituents or doing the right thing, it’s straight up blackmail. This is why America is so, so screwed up. All of the political elites are one press conference away from resigning, indicted, or expelled including the leaders. I believe this is why no one has ever paid for the vulgar disgusting Epstein child rape scandal. If they open that can of snakes, yes people would uncontrollably go down, but the blackmail of these people would be over, and now the deep state would lose much of their control.
The deep state controls the leaders and the leaders decide what to redact or black out from these files. It’s one level of the mafia protecting the next level of the mafia protecting the lower level of the mafia. And you must be very careful or you may just be exposed or worse taken out.
Doesn’t it make sense Swalwell was running for California governor but only the top two candidates move forward. Swalwell was the top democrat candidate but still wasn’t in the top two so the democrats had to get rid of him, they threw him overboard, he was no longer a useful blackmailed idiot, so they got rid of him. Also notice with Swalwells resignation Gonzalez was forced to resign also so the balance of power would not change. This was negotiated way ahead of this coming out. It’s the swamp controlling and protecting itself.
Last but not least; there is a video of Swalwell having sex with a prostitute, or as democrats would say a sex worker. It was filmed by a third person that was in the room. Is anyone curious who that person is? For that matter shouldn’t we know the congress people that have used tax payer money, the slush fund, that paid off victims from sexual assault.
J.Goodrich
Will TDS sufferers send back their tax refund?