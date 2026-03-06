The Woke Left and the Woke Reich are birds of the same feather, that don’t flock together.

The frackery continues in Virginia.

This week, there was a Congressional hearing where Gov. Walz was raked over the coals about his lying and his involvement (or lack thereof) in the explosion of fraud in his state. Simultaneously, Congress released an interim report on the subject.

Strange - how mainstream media couldn’t be bothered to write about it…

True story - we once had four teenage girls do an internship on the farm one year. Having boys, we had no idea what it would be. Turns out a gaggle of girls is very different from a pack of boys.

It culminated in a two-hour road trip to go to an amusement park. Frankly, the amount of squealing, singing off-key, and screeching, whelp, we were lucky we didn’t burst our eardrums.

The Australian Mutton Marketing Association wins the top prize for best commercial of 2026.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share