Friday Funnies: Incoming
fire...
The Woke Left and the Woke Reich are birds of the same feather, that don’t flock together.
The frackery continues in Virginia.
This week, there was a Congressional hearing where Gov. Walz was raked over the coals about his lying and his involvement (or lack thereof) in the explosion of fraud in his state. Simultaneously, Congress released an interim report on the subject.
Strange - how mainstream media couldn’t be bothered to write about it…
True story - we once had four teenage girls do an internship on the farm one year. Having boys, we had no idea what it would be. Turns out a gaggle of girls is very different from a pack of boys.
It culminated in a two-hour road trip to go to an amusement park. Frankly, the amount of squealing, singing off-key, and screeching, whelp, we were lucky we didn’t burst our eardrums.
The Australian Mutton Marketing Association wins the top prize for best commercial of 2026.
“Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime" is a phrase attributed to Lavrentiy Beria, head of Stalin's Soviet secret police. It signifies a corrupt, target-driven justice system where officials find or FABRICATE charges against a specific person, rather than investigating a crime to find the actual perpetrator. Beria as most self described elite communists was a true sociopath.
Isn’t this the typical theme for today’s (democrat) communist. They purposely and knowingly take someone’s words or actions out of context and then prosecute the person by defaming them, demeaning them or like January 6’ers they prosecute and jail them without a care of the destruction of the persons life or their family. What a low evil horrible thing to do to someone. I look at it as a hateful derangement syndrome.
A communist sociopath can go so far as destroying a persons life while overlooking their own discretions or the discretions of another because they’re a member of their party, a great example is Bill Clinton. Remember how the communists forced the mistake of firing a great man, General Flynn. I think there was a lesson learned from that. We are all sinners. The fact is the border has been completely sealed. It is the most secure border this country has ever had. We have had negative immigration, another first. Remember all of the children that the Biden administration had lost track of, well the DHS has found 145,000 unaccompanied migrant children. All of these are unbelievable accomplishments. “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone". (John 8:7)
The twisted thing about these communists is they have no self reflection. They somehow justify their injustice of others by blaming them for their own evils. They have no remorse for what they do, or the hurt they cause others and other people’s families. They never ask for forgiveness for their wrongs because in their sociopathic mind they can do no wrong. We probably all have been victim to accusations that we were innocent of. Just yesterday, right here on sub stack, a horrible soul accused me of wanting innocent Iranians homes destroyed, knowingly lying to defame me. Because of their lack of wanting forgiveness, I fear these people may never find redemption. What a truly horrible wretched existence.
J.Goodrich
◦
from CoffeeandCovid. Senator Mullin is perfect for DHS. He’s literally a pugilist. He’s also Cherokee —a real one, not Liz Warren’s ‘tribe’— who hails from Westville, Oklahoma, left college at 20 to save his father’s plumbing business, built it into the largest service company in the region, went undefeated as a professional MMA fighter, got inducted into Oklahoma’s Wrestling Hall of Fame, served ten years in the House, and won Jim Inhofe’s Senate seat in 2022. Mullin is built like an above-average fire hydrant and is now in charge of the border. . (If you kick a fire hydrant, the hydrant doesn’t move, and your foot hurts.)