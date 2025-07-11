According to a new book reviewed by the New York Post, the choice to pick Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s running mate was based on a gut feeling by Kamala, that was rooted in Walz’s love for Diet Mountain Dew…

It turns out that the other candidates, Shapiro and Kelly, chose water, while Walz requested Diet Mountain Dew during the final interview for the VP position.

Kamala believed that this demonstrated his Midwest credentials and would help her connect with rural voters. She thought Walz would appeal to the flyover states because… well, apparently, rural Americans prefer vice presidential candidates who eat junk food.

Makes sense to me!

That disastrous and frankly bigoted decision cost her the election - right from the start of her campaign.

“He ordered a Mountain Dew, so the Coastal Elites thought he was an authentic midwesterner. They never met someone from the Midwest before, but had seen the Wizard of Oz, a film that takes place in Kansas.” -Winnie Psaki, comment on NYP article

Can’t make this stuff up.

Musk’s America Party seems to have pretty much fizzled, before it even left the launch pad…

Musk’s fantasy:

Versus the reality:

“How's the America Party working out now that we know the FEC filing was fake? As of the latest available information, Elon Musk has not officially filed with the FEC to create the America Party. While Musk announced the formation of the America Party on X on July 5, 2025, following his public feud with President Donald Trump over the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," there is no evidence in FEC records or credible reports confirming that he has submitted formal paperwork to register the party. Multiple sources note that Musk’s plans appear conceptual at this stage, with no concrete steps toward legal formation, such as setting up a tax identification number, bank account, or treasurer, which are required for FEC registration.” GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison

True story - I am directionally challenged.

The above was clearly written before the trans craze took over …