Friday Funnies: Its Franklin's New Day!
Is violence against Narco-Terrorists actually a bad thing?
Franklin’s “new story” - follow along:
On Monday, the publisher of the “Franklin the Turtle” children’s book series issued a response after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a depiction of the “beloved” character that the left-wing media police labeled as “violent” on X.
US Secretary of War Hegseth shared the post on Sunday, saying, “For your Christmas wish list.” This provoked howls of outrage from the lefties - including from the publisher of the Franklin Book series.
“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” Kids Can Press, the series publisher, wrote online. “We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”
Because these are now newsworthy and worthy of a comedic skit, the Franklin images above are for educational purposes only.
Senator Blumenthal - these memes examine a cultural phenomenon and do not promote violence.
MAHA gets rightly ‘blamed’ <insert sarcasm> for Trump winning the Presidential election, but I have to say…
The Vance/Walz debate was awesome.
So, I do believe that VP Vance also deserves some credit for Trump’s reelection.
Vance, as VP, has proven to be a brilliant choice!
Dr Kirk Milhoan has been rehired!
Due to your great work, internet warriors and influencers,
Dr. Kim Milhoan, Dr. Kurt Milhoan’s wife writes “UNFIRED”:
A trusted colleague from Kirk’s institution reached out to Kirk during the day Thursday after hearing what happened, expressing his support and pledging intervention. I cannot tell you what that phone call meant to me. He is a man of integrity and has my gratitude. That was the just defense I had hoped for.
He called back to invite Kirk to continue in his position when we were in the airport, about to leave Hong Kong. I am updating this status during a layover.
Did you hear about the recent Ukraine corruption. His top advisors are driving 500 thousand dollar super cars. Two of his top people have fled the Ukraine.
It costs money to destroy a country. America has given Zelenskyy close to 350 billion dollars in cash and weapons which has destroyed the country of Ukraine. 99% or more of the American people that are paying the bill couldn’t care less about the Donbas Luhansk or Kherson. Ukraine has no meaningful benefit to America except for our political elites who launder their money there, take their skim by insider trading and receive their political contributions from weapons companies and lobbyists. Ukraine and its people are basically used to enrich politicians and their families.
At least for the time we have created a dictatorship and a dictator that shuts down elections, prosecutes opposition media, shuts down and prosecutes churches and religion, drives people from their homes, and personally has enriched himself and all of his friends around him. At the same time he sends the peasants off to the meat grinder, some are now rounded up at gunpoint to go off to fight the elites war. Isn’t this though just what dictators do?
We have bought him an island with a casino and a hotel. We’ve bought him several mansions one for his mother. We’ve even bought him a mansion in Florida, maybe a place he can exile too? We have enriched all of his friends to unimaginable levels. All of these wonderful things the American taxpayers have got for 350 billion dollars, what a bargain!
We know the politicians have got their cut, that’s probably why the war isn’t going to end.
This whole war has been caused by the CIA and additionally Joe Biden’s (and our Governments) insane push to make Ukraine a member of NATO. It’s really a CIA play land which now they push on us here in America. J.Goodrich
I loved the Franklin memes. I used to read those books to my kids. I also thought the last post was spot on! Thanks Dr. Malone (and Jill) for all you do to assist us (the people) with knowledge. God Bless and Merry Christmas.