On Monday, the publisher of the “Franklin the Turtle” children’s book series issued a response after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a depiction of the “beloved” character that the left-wing media police labeled as “violent” on X.

US Secretary of War Hegseth shared the post on Sunday, saying, “For your Christmas wish list.” This provoked howls of outrage from the lefties - including from the publisher of the Franklin Book series.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” Kids Can Press, the series publisher, wrote online. “We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”



MAHA gets rightly ‘blamed’ <insert sarcasm> for Trump winning the Presidential election, but I have to say…

The Vance/Walz debate was awesome.

So, I do believe that VP Vance also deserves some credit for Trump’s reelection.

Vance, as VP, has proven to be a brilliant choice!

Dr Kirk Milhoan has been rehired!

Dr. Kim Milhoan, Dr. Kurt Milhoan’s wife writes “UNFIRED”:





A trusted colleague from Kirk’s institution reached out to Kirk during the day Thursday after hearing what happened, expressing his support and pledging intervention. I cannot tell you what that phone call meant to me. He is a man of integrity and has my gratitude. That was the just defense I had hoped for.



He called back to invite Kirk to continue in his position when we were in the airport, about to leave Hong Kong. I am updating this status during a layover.

Have a great day folks, together we do great things!