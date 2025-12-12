Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

Did you hear about the recent Ukraine corruption. His top advisors are driving 500 thousand dollar super cars. Two of his top people have fled the Ukraine.

It costs money to destroy a country. America has given Zelenskyy close to 350 billion dollars in cash and weapons which has destroyed the country of Ukraine. 99% or more of the American people that are paying the bill couldn’t care less about the Donbas Luhansk or Kherson. Ukraine has no meaningful benefit to America except for our political elites who launder their money there, take their skim by insider trading and receive their political contributions from weapons companies and lobbyists. Ukraine and its people are basically used to enrich politicians and their families.

At least for the time we have created a dictatorship and a dictator that shuts down elections, prosecutes opposition media, shuts down and prosecutes churches and religion, drives people from their homes, and personally has enriched himself and all of his friends around him. At the same time he sends the peasants off to the meat grinder, some are now rounded up at gunpoint to go off to fight the elites war. Isn’t this though just what dictators do?

We have bought him an island with a casino and a hotel. We’ve bought him several mansions one for his mother. We’ve even bought him a mansion in Florida, maybe a place he can exile too? We have enriched all of his friends to unimaginable levels. All of these wonderful things the American taxpayers have got for 350 billion dollars, what a bargain!

We know the politicians have got their cut, that’s probably why the war isn’t going to end.

This whole war has been caused by the CIA and additionally Joe Biden’s (and our Governments) insane push to make Ukraine a member of NATO. It’s really a CIA play land which now they push on us here in America. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
8h

I loved the Franklin memes. I used to read those books to my kids. I also thought the last post was spot on! Thanks Dr. Malone (and Jill) for all you do to assist us (the people) with knowledge. God Bless and Merry Christmas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture