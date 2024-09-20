True Story.
Not funny, and the ramifications of this are chilling…
Given that the decision to golf was not planned well in advance, how did the shooter know to set up at that spot?
A mole in the USSS or the Trump campaign, maybe?
It’s just a 2020 re-match: The deep-state versus MAGA…
It’s not over till it’s over…
Millenials be like: ‘The government isn’t giving me enough toys!”
“It’s not fair.”
Rather than work hard to get ahead, the mantra of Millenials is - “it’s not fair.”
Nothing in life is fair, the key is when you are down - you get up, dust yourself off, and work both harder and smarter.
Another True Story
The IG Nobel Prize is real.
It has no affiliation to the Nobel Prizes and the IG Nobel group “celebrate the unusual, honor the imaginative – and spur people’s interest in science, medicine, and technology” by making “people laugh, then think.”
This year, a Japanese research team won for discovering that mammals can breathe through their anuses. The study authors believe this may offer an alternative way of getting oxygen into critically ill patients if ventilator and artificial lung supplies run low (they all seem a little far-fetched to me, but then what do I know?).
Here is an image of their peer-reviewed paper…
This is from the abstract page:
Over-ventilation killed more people than ventilators saved during the COVIDcrisis. But forget about that inconvenient factoid for a moment.
Because these scientists have a solution to the ventilation issue for those patients requiring respiratory support.
Basically, the “context and significance” section of this paper suggests that if ventilators happen to be in short supply again during a pandemic, then this technology will enable physicians to inject a liquid form of oxygen up people’s arseholes… in the middle of a pandemic.
hmmm… sounds reasonable <insert sarcasm>.
“RESCUE THE REPUBLIC”
I will be there…will you?
Rasmussen pole shows Trump up 8 points nationally which is getting to the point of too big to steal. Baked in to knowing Kamala will win states like California, Chicago, and probably New York, for Trump to be up by 8 points is huge, because much of this lead goes to swing states. If Trumps lead gets any larger it will be impossible for the democrats to steal the election again because they will have to produce more votes than there are voters. This I believe is why the democrats are beginning to go full authoritarian on all conservative media people and it’s going to get worse I’m afraid. Hilary Clinton is now pushing for jailing conservative voices. All of their attempts to do away with Trump up to now have failed. The biggest problems are going to happen if Trump wins and all of the dug in democrats won’t seat him and won’t leave their positions in the agencies, then what? I fear the government law enforcement people that carry will be at odds as well. This escalation of the democrats and what I believe is their unwillingness to allow a peaceful transfer of power could result in civil upheaval, they are setting the stage. I don’t think people are going to sit on their hands this time if the democrats steal this. A large majority of the public don’t want authoritarian Marxism, socialism, communism. Four more years of this and America is finished. J.Goodrich
Well Dr. Malone, it has certainly been quite a week of essays! I may be the first person on your sub stack that people think of as rigid in thought. In many ways I admit I am, but in reality, with many subjects, I have an open mind. I can’t tell you between you and many of your subscribers posts, how many times my mind has been changed.
I think as of late many of us have our doubts, God why have you allowed these bad things to happen? To our country, the wars, the “pandemic”, the injections, the deaths, these threats to our liberties, inflation and our financial struggles, it certainly can create serious doubts inside of us. Sometimes doubts in faithful people is what it takes to create a response or a change. Doubting Thomas was the first person Jesus approached to show that he had rose from the dead.
Especially these days, there are times that people and myself can’t bear the weight of life or these questions, (the cross we bear), and we need help to carry us through. Even Jesus fell from under the weight of carrying the cross and Simon helped him to carry it. I would argue the reason that most of us are here is to be challenged in our thoughts, maybe to see things from a different perspective. Isn’t this how we grow? Isn’t this why the freedom of speech, the freedom of thought and the freedom of expression so basically imperative? Without free thought being challenged we will certainly become stagnant in our minds, is that what we want? I personally never want to constantly hear things that I agree with 24/7, it would be the end of my learning. Even if you walk away with your mind unchanged, it’s not a bad thing to have your beliefs challenged. Think of it as an exercise that strengthens your resolve. We should always embrace speech we don’t agree with, after all isn’t this the most basic principle of what it is to live in a free society? Thank you Dr. Malone for always making me (us) think! J.Goodrich