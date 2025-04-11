(Don’t listen to the fact-checkers, we all know that the internet is witchcraft).
When I discuss the China tariffs with Trump haters I can’t help but ask, why do we in the United States want to trade with communist China after what they did to us regarding Covid? Really, objectively, this is a country that released a biological weapon, a manufactured, fabricated super virus produced in a lab in Wuhan, and they released it upon the entire world deliberately. They knowingly flew infected people all around the world resulting in millions of people dying. They lied about it. Xi Jinping the communist strong man, that butcher that slave holder, systematically covered it up and didn’t bat an eye as he knowingly allowed infected people to fly out of Beijing and Shang Hai, into Australia, Europe, America, and they spread that virus all over the world. Then to add insult to injury they tried to maximize profit, money, take economic advantage, because they sold us and the world masks and pharmaceuticals. So why would we want to trade with them. I’ll tell you why, because we had a president that was completely compromised, he was on the take, a media that was compromised, they were on the take. They lied to us. The FBI lied, our intelligence agencies lied, the CIA lied, the NSA lied. They knew it came from that lab in Wuhan. Our own government was implicated in it, led by Obama, Fauci and his boss Francis Collins. We funded it, we supported it. We aided and abetted in this crime.
So honestly 125 % isn’t nearly enough, 500% isn’t enough for causing the spread of this death and destruction. Nothing against the Chinese people, they are good hard working people, but this Chinese government, this brutal communists regime in Beijing needs to be bankrupted and they need to collapse just like the old Soviet Union. This is Trumps clear end game and God bless him, I hope, it will work! J.Goodrich
