“The most valuable math you can learn is how to calculate the future cost of your current decisions.”
“Teach your children well”…
MS Now - Stands for “My Source News Opinion World”
Well, at least MS Now is admitting the elephant in the room, so to speak. What MSNBC and now, MS News do is spew their biased opinions of the news, not the news itself.
Going, going… gone.
The “new” rebrand of the Cracker Barrel restaurant is topped off with an interior featuring white walls and the removal of what has been labeled as “kitsch.” Which the CEO believes will give them a “fresh look.”
But don’t worry, folks- they are adamant that they still intend to sell rocking chairs…
The end result of the media blitz: Cracker Barrel’s stock plummeted $94 million on Thursday.
Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino, who by appearance is another liberal white female CEO - recently gave a devastatingly honest assessment of the restaurant:
“We’re just not as relevant as we once were.”
Something tells me this “rebranding” ain’t going to help!
OK- this one is pretty funny (and true).
Over in La-La land…
One more video:
This video raises a serious question… as to why bathroom scales no longer weigh ounces? Why did manufacturers change from ounces to tenths of a pound? What marketing genius decided that tenths was better than ounces (1/16 of a pound)? And why did we not notice or care?
Enquiring minds want to know, why did we all just accept this major change in our measurements without question and yet completely reject the metric system for common usage?
Have a great day folks!
As crime plummets in DC, it’s true irony watching and listening to democrats complain that Trumps an authoritarian for putting 2000 national guard troops in DC, all to help police protect residents and tourists from out of control gangs and crime. If you remember just 4 and 1/2 years ago, after refusing to put Trump requested national guard troops in DC on January 6th, Pelosi pushed a 1.6 billion dollar bill through congress to install fencing around the capital and place 25,000, 25,000(!!) national guard troops there in DC for 6 months. It wasn’t to stop crime, no, it was to create an image. Remember, crime increased in DC during this time. She also got the phony illegal hand picked January 6th committee together, all to prosecute Trump, an innocent American, to hide her incompetent handling of the situation. All of this, a big phony show at our expense as usual.
Looking back at what Pelosi and the democrats did makes it impossible not see the utter corruption and authoritarian criminal character of these people. With the authoritarian jailing of political opponents, the billions laundered through the Ukraine war, the deaths, the Afghanistan pull out, the whole authoritarian covid debacle with forced experimental dna changing poison injections, silencing people, the global warming hoax, the insider trading skims, its a true miracle America survives with such corrupt, greedy, authoritarian, incompetent, elected gangsters in power. George Soros and the rest of the communist democrats must be so disappointed to see Washington DC finally get cleaned up. You can understand why they have such hatred and contempt for Trump, he’s trying to take down their violent mafia crime family. J.Goodrich
Biden and Obama are proof that you can tear something down much faster than you can build it.
Trumps doing a remarkable job trying to turn this ship back to what it was meant to be. I have to remember to be patient.