1h

As crime plummets in DC, it’s true irony watching and listening to democrats complain that Trumps an authoritarian for putting 2000 national guard troops in DC, all to help police protect residents and tourists from out of control gangs and crime. If you remember just 4 and 1/2 years ago, after refusing to put Trump requested national guard troops in DC on January 6th, Pelosi pushed a 1.6 billion dollar bill through congress to install fencing around the capital and place 25,000, 25,000(!!) national guard troops there in DC for 6 months. It wasn’t to stop crime, no, it was to create an image. Remember, crime increased in DC during this time. She also got the phony illegal hand picked January 6th committee together, all to prosecute Trump, an innocent American, to hide her incompetent handling of the situation. All of this, a big phony show at our expense as usual.

Looking back at what Pelosi and the democrats did makes it impossible not see the utter corruption and authoritarian criminal character of these people. With the authoritarian jailing of political opponents, the billions laundered through the Ukraine war, the deaths, the Afghanistan pull out, the whole authoritarian covid debacle with forced experimental dna changing poison injections, silencing people, the global warming hoax, the insider trading skims, its a true miracle America survives with such corrupt, greedy, authoritarian, incompetent, elected gangsters in power. George Soros and the rest of the communist democrats must be so disappointed to see Washington DC finally get cleaned up. You can understand why they have such hatred and contempt for Trump, he’s trying to take down their violent mafia crime family. J.Goodrich

Biden and Obama are proof that you can tear something down much faster than you can build it.

Trumps doing a remarkable job trying to turn this ship back to what it was meant to be. I have to remember to be patient.

