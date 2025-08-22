“The most valuable math you can learn is how to calculate the future cost of your current decisions.”

“Teach your children well”…

MS Now - Stands for “My Source News Opinion World”

Well, at least MS Now is admitting the elephant in the room, so to speak. What MSNBC and now, MS News do is spew their biased opinions of the news, not the news itself.

Going, going… gone.

The “new” rebrand of the Cracker Barrel restaurant is topped off with an interior featuring white walls and the removal of what has been labeled as “kitsch.” Which the CEO believes will give them a “fresh look.”

But don’t worry, folks- they are adamant that they still intend to sell rocking chairs…

The end result of the media blitz: Cracker Barrel’s stock plummeted $94 million on Thursday.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino, who by appearance is another liberal white female CEO - recently gave a devastatingly honest assessment of the restaurant:



“We’re just not as relevant as we once were.”

Something tells me this “rebranding” ain’t going to help!

OK- this one is pretty funny (and true).

Over in La-La land…

One more video:

This video raises a serious question… as to why bathroom scales no longer weigh ounces? Why did manufacturers change from ounces to tenths of a pound? What marketing genius decided that tenths was better than ounces (1/16 of a pound)? And why did we not notice or care?

Enquiring minds want to know, why did we all just accept this major change in our measurements without question and yet completely reject the metric system for common usage?

Have a great day folks!