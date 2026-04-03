When Robert first showed me the video below - I was like… Oh, more AI. No way, that is a real Hyena.

I was wrong.

Eddie is real!

Who knew that Hyenas could be so… sweet!

So, after watching this, I told Robert that yes - a hyena would fit right in on this farm, for some reason he looked at me rather strangely.

I think the idea of a hyena rescue here on the farm… is going to take some work to get the concept approved.

Unfortunately, I think the chickens are going to veto the idea.

Stay tuned:

Later today, we will be publishing a piece by Dr. Tiffany Ryder about why Robert left the the ACIP and what that means for MAHA.

It is beautifully written and actually brought tears to my eyes. I think you all will enjoy it too.

JGM

“Tiffany Ryder is a licensed emergency medicine clinician, researcher, and founder of Red Flag Media. She left clinical practice to do honest work covering the MAHA movement – the people building it, the machine fighting it, and the cost of telling the truth”