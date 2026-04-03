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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2dEdited

Being Holy Week and today, Good Friday, we all should take a good look at our world. The way the corrupt and powerful sell their souls for their 30 pieces of silver, and how they crush the average person is a repeat of history. These congress people that are worth millions of dollars, in some cases hundreds of millions of dollars, but vote against the will of the people have sold their souls for money. It’s communism versus liberty. Totalitarianism versus freedom. Good versus evil. And in the end after they crushed Jesus, He rose from the dead. Evil was defeated.

2000 years later, incredibly, this carpenter considers Him my savior and because of Him I strive to be a better man. Good wins in the end.

Happy Good Friday!!

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2d

Who could ever think the founders, or the writers of the 14th amendment would have agreed with the notion of birth tourist coming to America, having children, getting citizenship for their child and then going back home. 36,000 births a year is the last stat taken. Later, when the child comes back the parents are able to get a type of green card status as the child’s guardian. So if we are to believe the Supreme Court is going to rule on the founders intent of the law, birth right citizenship should be voted out! But we know this isn’t going to happen, because the Supreme Court has become influenced by politics and their public perception. Certainly not what is right or good for America.

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