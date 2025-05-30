Congressmen To Wear Barcodes So Lobbyists Can Self-Checkout
To make purchasing congresspeople easier for lobbyists, congresspeople will now have barcodes printed on their foreheads to be conveniently scanned at newly installed self-checkout machines.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an attempt to clear up lingering confusion over the role of the nation's chief executive and avoid ongoing injunctions to block executive actions, the White House asked a federal judge if there's anything the president is actually allowed to do. After being repeatedly stymied on nearly every attempted action, the Trump administration sought clarification to find out what, exactly, the president of the United States is allowed to do, if anything.
"So, like, can the president do anything? Or no?" asked lead White House counsel David Warrington in a brief submitted to a federal judge. "We were totally under the impression that the president is, like, really important and has a lot of power, but if that's not the case, it would be helpful to know. Are there actually things the president can do, or is the presidency more like just a powerless ceremonial title, like the King of England or the Governor of North Dakota?"
When asked for comment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the curiosity about the president's role in the government. "It would be great to find out," she said. "I thought the president was in charge of the executive branch and could make decisions, but maybe not. We've learned he's obviously not as powerful as a federal judge or something like that. Getting some clarity on whether or not he can actually do anything could make the next four years easier."
At publishing time, a federal judge issued a ruling declaring it illegal for the White House to even ask what the president was allowed to do.
After three days at the pretty awesome Bitcoin Vegas conference, we are on our way home!
I gave a talk on the main stage at Bitcoin Vegas yesterday - driving home the message of my essays this week: people everywhere are waking up to the dangers of the mRNA COVID products. That MAHA’s progress in waking up America is working at…(dare I write it), WARP SPEED. And that disruption that enables innovation is a great thing.
This will be on the front page of the book on Marriage that Jill and I are writing.
When a leech bites it includes an anesthetic that numbs the area, making it difficult to feel the bite. The saliva also contains an anticoagulant to prevent the hosts blood from clotting, allowing the leech to feed more efficiently.
The other day in the New York Post there was a story about a Columbian national illegal alien Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez. She has been living in Massachusetts for more than 20 years.
She has received over 400,000 dollars in stolen federal benefits during this time including Section 8 rental assistance. The charges also include voter fraud, specifically the 2024 presidential election, and obtaining fraudulent ID’s including a Mass. real ID.
She faces charges such as false representation of a social security number, making a false statement on a passport application, aggravated identity theft, receiving stolen federal moneys, fraudulent voter registration, and fraudulent voting.
These benefits were put in place for real American citizens in their time of need. Hernandez had no right to these benefits they are for the poor, the sick, single parents and struggling “American” families.
This lady has been receiving social security disability. She is seen, or caught, on camera at an atm withdrawing our money, walking around with an “I Voted” sticker on her designer shirt, what hubris. Watching her agility on camera shows she is perfectly capable of working, she has no disability, it’s all a big fraud. She actually looked healthier and in better physical shape than I am. I’m starting to realize these illegals live a much better life than I do. All I want is to be treated like an illegal alien . No one is handing me thousands of dollars in monthly checks.
When my mother’s father came here from Italy, legally, through Ellis Island, he had 5 dollars in his pocket. He worked his ass off his whole life, ending up owning 60 apartments in South Boston. I was raised with the mindset if you want something and you work hard, you can achieve your goals. How many millions of Lina Hernandez’s has Biden and the democrats let in? Where’s the media on this story? MSNBC, CNN, News Max, Fox and locally, ABC, NBC, CBS, where are they? I thought there was zero voter fraud, I thought we had the most secure voting system in the entire world, another massive lie. If we had a real media, this story would be headline news, and we would find the 2020 presidential election WAS stolen, this is why Fox News won’t run this story.
If I took a gun and held people up, and stole say 100,000 dollars from a person, or many people, what’s the difference from fraudulently stealing 400,000 dollars from social security. That’s our money, Lina Hernandez stole from us and our families. She’s a common crook. These illegals in my town are still sitting around the pool at the Holliday Inne, every day getting their meals delivered, no charge. These perfectly able bodied people receive free housing, free food, free cable tv, free transportation, free phones, free WiFi, free medical, free schooling for their kids, still to this day!
This story of Lina Hernandez being hidden by the media is like the anesthetic the leech uses to hide the blood they suck from our bodies. What happens in the next 2 to 3 years, Trump being successful and fix this by throwing all of these leeches out, or God forbid a democrat gets into the White House and tens of millions of illegals continue to pour into our country, and allowed to become citizens. This will determine if our safety net systems survive or completely collapse. If collapse occurs the Cloward-Piven strategy will be in its final stage. Communism will certainly take over and these elites will become our masters. People that opposed them will become imprisoned and slaves. BTW, do you know which university Cloward and Piven were professors at??? You guessed it, Columbia university in the 1960’s, makes total sense doesn’t it…
The leech, that horrible ugly creature. They attach themselves to a passerby and then feed on the hosts blood. Their whole purpose in life is to take more and more so they can produce more and more of their own. The leech teaches us that sin takes all it can from human life and gives absolutely nothing in return. J.Goodrich
So many good ones. Difficult to pick the winners. I'll go with the Harvard pig and the Credibility gone.
(Patel and Bongino should have skipped making this statement about Epstein's death. It did no one any good at all. )