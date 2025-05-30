Malone News

When a leech bites it includes an anesthetic that numbs the area, making it difficult to feel the bite. The saliva also contains an anticoagulant to prevent the hosts blood from clotting, allowing the leech to feed more efficiently.

The other day in the New York Post there was a story about a Columbian national illegal alien Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez. She has been living in Massachusetts for more than 20 years.

She has received over 400,000 dollars in stolen federal benefits during this time including Section 8 rental assistance. The charges also include voter fraud, specifically the 2024 presidential election, and obtaining fraudulent ID’s including a Mass. real ID.

She faces charges such as false representation of a social security number, making a false statement on a passport application, aggravated identity theft, receiving stolen federal moneys, fraudulent voter registration, and fraudulent voting.

These benefits were put in place for real American citizens in their time of need. Hernandez had no right to these benefits they are for the poor, the sick, single parents and struggling “American” families.

This lady has been receiving social security disability. She is seen, or caught, on camera at an atm withdrawing our money, walking around with an “I Voted” sticker on her designer shirt, what hubris. Watching her agility on camera shows she is perfectly capable of working, she has no disability, it’s all a big fraud. She actually looked healthier and in better physical shape than I am. I’m starting to realize these illegals live a much better life than I do. All I want is to be treated like an illegal alien . No one is handing me thousands of dollars in monthly checks.

When my mother’s father came here from Italy, legally, through Ellis Island, he had 5 dollars in his pocket. He worked his ass off his whole life, ending up owning 60 apartments in South Boston. I was raised with the mindset if you want something and you work hard, you can achieve your goals. How many millions of Lina Hernandez’s has Biden and the democrats let in? Where’s the media on this story? MSNBC, CNN, News Max, Fox and locally, ABC, NBC, CBS, where are they? I thought there was zero voter fraud, I thought we had the most secure voting system in the entire world, another massive lie. If we had a real media, this story would be headline news, and we would find the 2020 presidential election WAS stolen, this is why Fox News won’t run this story.

If I took a gun and held people up, and stole say 100,000 dollars from a person, or many people, what’s the difference from fraudulently stealing 400,000 dollars from social security. That’s our money, Lina Hernandez stole from us and our families. She’s a common crook. These illegals in my town are still sitting around the pool at the Holliday Inne, every day getting their meals delivered, no charge. These perfectly able bodied people receive free housing, free food, free cable tv, free transportation, free phones, free WiFi, free medical, free schooling for their kids, still to this day!

This story of Lina Hernandez being hidden by the media is like the anesthetic the leech uses to hide the blood they suck from our bodies. What happens in the next 2 to 3 years, Trump being successful and fix this by throwing all of these leeches out, or God forbid a democrat gets into the White House and tens of millions of illegals continue to pour into our country, and allowed to become citizens. This will determine if our safety net systems survive or completely collapse. If collapse occurs the Cloward-Piven strategy will be in its final stage. Communism will certainly take over and these elites will become our masters. People that opposed them will become imprisoned and slaves. BTW, do you know which university Cloward and Piven were professors at??? You guessed it, Columbia university in the 1960’s, makes total sense doesn’t it…

The leech, that horrible ugly creature. They attach themselves to a passerby and then feed on the hosts blood. Their whole purpose in life is to take more and more so they can produce more and more of their own. The leech teaches us that sin takes all it can from human life and gives absolutely nothing in return. J.Goodrich

So many good ones. Difficult to pick the winners. I'll go with the Harvard pig and the Credibility gone.

(Patel and Bongino should have skipped making this statement about Epstein's death. It did no one any good at all. )

