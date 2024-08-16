And just like that, Kamala reveals what her true agenda is…

From the Washington Post Article above:

It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is. It is, in all but name, a sweeping set of government-enforced price controls across every industry, not only food. Supply and demand would no longer determine prices or profit levels. Far-off Washington bureaucrats would. The FTC would be able to tell, say, a Kroger in Ohio the acceptable price it can charge for milk. At best, this would lead to shortages, black markets and hoarding, among other distortions seen previous times countries tried to limit price growth by fiat. (There’s a reason narrower “price gouging” laws that exist in some U.S. states are rarely invoked.) At worst, it might accidentally raise prices.

And just like that, the WP - does a one-eighty.

Could it possibly be that corporate America, perhaps even Amazon's owner, who happens to also own the Washington Post, from which the quote above came, just woke up to what a Harris presidency might look like?

Honestly folks, I am trying hard to put in some memes here - but the Harris/Walz admin just keeps getting in the way!

Below is another (real life) image from the Harris Headquarters. It turns out, that it you wish to apply for a job in the Harris administration, that image is literally the front page of the application. Check it out for yourself and consider filling out an application for your cat or dog or maybe for a rock.

BTW - what the heck is Fae/Faer from the above form?



According to various AI definitions, the Fae/Faer pronoun is reserved for people who believe they are fairies - as in the mythical creatures. Grok quickly points out that this is not a form of cultural appropriation - because these users actually believe they are fairies.

From Grok:

Mythical or Fantasy Identity : Some users of "fae/faer" might express an identity that feels more aligned with mythical or fantasy beings, like faeries, which are often depicted as genderless or have fluid gender identities in folklore. This choice can be a reflection of how they perceive their own gender or existence.

Cultural or Subcultural Expression: There's a segment of the community, especially within certain subcultures or online communities, where adopting "fae/faer" might be part of a broader expression of identity that includes elements of fantasy, magic, or otherworldly themes. This can be seen in some parts of the internet, like Tumblr or specific forums, where identity exploration is common.

Is the Harris campaign actually trying to hire people whose very identity is delusional?

Because mental illness is a good thing on the campaign trail?

Is this a sick joke?

Are we really not supposed to make fun of this?

According to Reddit:

According to Reddit, this is not a sick joke, and we should respect people’s pronouns. Good to know.