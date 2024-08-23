“Et tu, Brute?”
No matter where you stand, this is a glimpse into our future. Things are about to get very weird…
(Stay Tuned for my essay on Bobby later today)
PsyWar (click on the title for pre-purchase)
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A warning for us all.
Kamala may be flip-flopping now, but…
Take for example, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He became Prime Minister of the UK on July 5, 2024. Less than two months ago.
Once in power, his true nature and agenda have become apparent.
On the other hand, you can just enjoy the song - Dominc Frisby - is darn funny.
Some jokes I stumbled on (I did not write any of these)
Windows : Please enter your new password.
User : cabbage
Windows : Sorry, the password must be more than 8 characters.
User : boiled cabbage
Windows : Sorry, the password must contain at least 1 numerical character.
User : 1 boiled cabbage
Windows : Sorry, the password must not have blank spaces.
User : 50bloodyboiledcabbages
Windows : Sorry, the password must contain at least one upper case character.
User : 50BLOODYboiledcabbages
Windows : Sorry, the password must not have cosecutive capital letters.
User : 50BloodyBoiledCabbagesYouStupidIdiotGiveMeAccessNow!
Windows : Sorry, the password cannot contain a special character.
User : IWillHuntYouDown50BloodyBoiledCabbagesYouStupidIdiotGiveMeAccessNow
Windows : Sorry, this password is already in use.
After this week of the DNC, I feel like I need a cleansing... a shower of some sort, for my soul. I feel gross and contaminated. I think I will go and clean the chicken coop out.