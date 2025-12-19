Friday Funnies: Locusts Invade
and other true stories.
This is just as true in 2026 as it was in 2017- when Branco first penned it…
For some reason, Joe Biden has raised only a small fraction of the funds needed to construct a presidential library…
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work here and elsewhere, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Funny Funny Funny. I love the old ice cream truck as The Joe Biden Presidential Library!!!
What a stark contrast in presidents addressing the nation between Biden and Trump, especially when it comes to a vision for America’s future.
So many people seem to have forgotten what we and our country had gone through for 4 years with the Biden administration and the democrats in charge. It’s hard to believe but at that time “nearly” half the country was ok with the American government corrupting our children, putting masks on them, social distancing, setting up a ministry of truth, censoring people, canceling people, jailing people for their politics, jailing political opponents, law fare, shutting down businesses, shutting down churches, destroying families, restricting travel, and the cherry atop the sunday, forcing people to have dangerous experimental chemicals injected in their arms or be fired or forced to be locked out of society. These were the Nazi like techniques the Biden administration and the democrats pushed on all of us. And who could forget Biden’s speech at Independence Hall. All you needed was a Nazi hat, some storm trooper boots and a little mustache under his nose and there you have it, a rebirth of the Third Reich. They spoke of putting people in reeducation camps (consentration camps), maybe if they could have stole the “24”election as well and inserted Kamala that would have been next on the agenda.
To add insult to injury they robbed our treasury. They spent trillions of dollars on radical policies. “Vaccines”, paying hospitals to say people died of covid, liberal state bail outs, opening the borders and paying for all of these illegals, sending tax money to foreign countries, sending tax money to our enemies, billions spent on foreign wars and weapons, the list goes on and on. Part of their scheme was transferring wealth from the hard working middle class taxpayer payers to the non working illegal alien non citizens. If you were trying to destroy America I wouldn’t have changed one thing Biden and the democrats did.
In that 4 year period inflation went over 17 percent crushing the American family. As all communists do they lied and said the inflation was transitory. I’m no economist but listening to these bumbling liars any tiny amount of faith or trust I had left in this government I lost, especially knowing they stole the 2020 election.
It takes decades to build a homestead but just hours to burn it down. At this point we have to have patience with the process of fixing this disaster Biden and the democrats left us. Things have begun to get better but I believe in the next 12 months things will really start to turn around, as long as we stay focused and have patience. To me anything is better than living under the Nazi-like, Marxist, Democrat Party. We can never again allow a party that uses fear and coercive propaganda back into power. We should never forget what they did to us.
Happy Friday😊!!J.Goodrich
Regarding waiting for the wife: If my husband and I arrive late to an event, you can be absolutely sure it is my husband's fault, not mine. True story.