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ComeQuicklyLord's avatar
ComeQuicklyLord
15h

I joined the Army in ‘76, so future generations could remain free, and that the Gospel of Christ could be preached freely in America and around the world.

Therefore, I vote for my kids and future great grandchildren, so they can live as a free people—hint: socialism, Marxism, communism, and any other anti-God, anti-American, open borders, anti-law enforcement, pro-death for babies, LGBTQ +, Transgenderism, ideology is never an option on MY ballot.

Phew! Got that off my chest. Now it’s time to vote for my kids—I love all of them, present and future kiddos! ❤️🇺🇸❤️

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Jane Tracy's avatar
Jane Tracy
15hEdited

Jill, each and every one of these is absolutely spot on!! I love the 2 at the voting booth because IT IS FOR THE CHILDREN ‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

VOTE RED

PS: I appreciate you both for bringing us truth to power! Never stop being who you are!❤️💙

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