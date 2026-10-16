True story:



Sea otters have figured out how to always have the right tool handy. These clever little creatures have loose folds of skin beneath their forearms that function as pockets, where they stash rocks and shellfish.



Why rocks? Because cracking open clams and mussels is considerably easier with a hammer, and sea otters aren't about to let the lack of opposable thumbs stand between them and dinner.



Some even hang on to a particularly good rock for repeated use. So, while humans invented toolboxes, handbags, and cargo pants, sea otters simply came equipped with built-in pockets.

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