The above image is from a Babylon Bee “News story.”

The CHAT-GTP3 based AI - Perplexity fact-checked this Babylon Bee headline as false. Just in case the general public believes that Democrats are chugging food dyes…

But it raised the question, how stupid does AI think we are?…

:

Although this may ring true for some students who take out loans, the truth is that the inflationary years of the Biden administration have caused students to buy less.

Unfortunately, many remain trapped in pursuing worthless degrees. Moreover, the money spent on frivolous classes will unlikely lead to a well-paying career.

Teaching children and young adults to make good choices in life is essential.

With this guy as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. , the chances of the Demoncrats winning the midterms are fading fast.

“Oh dear! Oh dear! I shall be late!”.

-From the White Rabbit, Alice in Wonderland

No excuses (I could have got my act together last night), but…

This morning was a busy one - as we are flying, as I write, to Phoenix to lecture for the MISES Institute on “PSYWAR & MAHA”. But before we left, my hair had to be cut, the dishes done, plants watered, emails to be caught up on, and clothes packed. Whew- and out the door we fly!



Then the rush to the airport, through the TSA lines, a quick bite to eat and now, -finally, butt in seat - finishing up the Friday Funnies!