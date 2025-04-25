The above image is from a Babylon Bee “News story.”
The CHAT-GTP3 based AI - Perplexity fact-checked this Babylon Bee headline as false. Just in case the general public believes that Democrats are chugging food dyes…
But it raised the question, how stupid does AI think we are?…
:
Although this may ring true for some students who take out loans, the truth is that the inflationary years of the Biden administration have caused students to buy less.
Unfortunately, many remain trapped in pursuing worthless degrees. Moreover, the money spent on frivolous classes will unlikely lead to a well-paying career.
Teaching children and young adults to make good choices in life is essential.
With this guy as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee., the chances of the Demoncrats winning the midterms are fading fast.
“Oh dear! Oh dear! I shall be late!”.
-From the White Rabbit, Alice in Wonderland
No excuses (I could have got my act together last night), but…
This morning was a busy one - as we are flying, as I write, to Phoenix to lecture for the MISES Institute on “PSYWAR & MAHA”. But before we left, my hair had to be cut, the dishes done, plants watered, emails to be caught up on, and clothes packed. Whew- and out the door we fly!
Then the rush to the airport, through the TSA lines, a quick bite to eat and now, -finally, butt in seat - finishing up the Friday Funnies!
Have you heard, Harvard is suing the Trump administration (America) for the billions (up to 9 billion) of dollars Trump has held up because of their complicity with the anti Semitic protests, their anti semitic professors and the anti semitic actions of students on their campus. Yes, they said by holding back the money Trump is infringing on their 1st amendment rights.
Colleges and Universities today are not what they used to be. They are big business. Harvard is in the business of making money, big money. Columbia is in the business of making big money also. Harvard has a 53 billion dollar endowment. Do you know that could pay tuition for every student they have for 100 years. These extremely wealthy Universities take our hard earned tax money, and teach their students to hate Americans that love America. They teach and allow hatred of certain groups of people based on religion. They teach that the rich should pay their fair share, while they are rich and tax exempt, Why? Why are we paying to promote these bigots? How very arrogant can a university be to be this filthy rich beyond anyone’s wildest imagination and sue a country that’s broke and 39 trillion dollars in the hole? How can they think we owe them anything? I’ve heard of Robin Hood socialism, where they rob from the rich and give to the poor, but this, This, THIS is opposite Robin Hood Socialism. This is rob from the poor and give to the rich, the rich being Harvard and Columbia.
How about this, we stop all tax payer funding of these extremely wealthy American hating, bigoted, big money making Universities, take away their tax exempt status, and teach them one of their own lessons, THEY have to start paying THEiR fair share!! J.Goodrich
"Kids of the future will never know the struggle" LOL! They will, however, inherit a large bin (or two) full of mysterious wires and cables which apparently fit nowhere;)