James Goodrich
3h

Have you heard, Harvard is suing the Trump administration (America) for the billions (up to 9 billion) of dollars Trump has held up because of their complicity with the anti Semitic protests, their anti semitic professors and the anti semitic actions of students on their campus. Yes, they said by holding back the money Trump is infringing on their 1st amendment rights.

Colleges and Universities today are not what they used to be. They are big business. Harvard is in the business of making money, big money. Columbia is in the business of making big money also. Harvard has a 53 billion dollar endowment. Do you know that could pay tuition for every student they have for 100 years. These extremely wealthy Universities take our hard earned tax money, and teach their students to hate Americans that love America. They teach and allow hatred of certain groups of people based on religion. They teach that the rich should pay their fair share, while they are rich and tax exempt, Why? Why are we paying to promote these bigots? How very arrogant can a university be to be this filthy rich beyond anyone’s wildest imagination and sue a country that’s broke and 39 trillion dollars in the hole? How can they think we owe them anything? I’ve heard of Robin Hood socialism, where they rob from the rich and give to the poor, but this, This, THIS is opposite Robin Hood Socialism. This is rob from the poor and give to the rich, the rich being Harvard and Columbia.

How about this, we stop all tax payer funding of these extremely wealthy American hating, bigoted, big money making Universities, take away their tax exempt status, and teach them one of their own lessons, THEY have to start paying THEiR fair share!! J.Goodrich

3h

"Kids of the future will never know the struggle" LOL! They will, however, inherit a large bin (or two) full of mysterious wires and cables which apparently fit nowhere;)

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
