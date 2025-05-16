Marcus Raskin, Jamie Raskin’s father, was the founder of IPS, a far-left group.

Like father, like son.

Marcus Raskin was a progressive activist, who co-founded the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), a far- left think tank advocating for social justice, peace, and economic equality. His work criticized capitalism, militarism, and the "national security state." He believed that the government could be overthrown by taking over the administrative state. He developed a theory of "social reconstruction" as an alternative to traditional revolution. His approach rejected violent Marxist revolutionary models, advocating instead for a peaceful, decentralized process to transform society away from democracy and capitalism.

Whether or not the FBI has records of him being a suspected communist - the optics are bad enough.

We now know that Raskin’s left-of-left politics, whether labeled as socialist or communist, came directly from his father.

