Marcus Raskin, Jamie Raskin’s father, was the founder of IPS, a far-left group.
Like father, like son.
Marcus Raskin was a progressive activist, who co-founded the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), a far- left think tank advocating for social justice, peace, and economic equality. His work criticized capitalism, militarism, and the "national security state." He believed that the government could be overthrown by taking over the administrative state. He developed a theory of "social reconstruction" as an alternative to traditional revolution. His approach rejected violent Marxist revolutionary models, advocating instead for a peaceful, decentralized process to transform society away from democracy and capitalism.
Whether or not the FBI has records of him being a suspected communist - the optics are bad enough.
We now know that Raskin’s left-of-left politics, whether labeled as socialist or communist, came directly from his father.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Racism is a learned behavior. Growing up in an environment where racist attitudes and beliefs are prevalent either explicitly or implicitly can significantly shape a persons world view and predispose them to adopt similar racist biases.
Observing and internalizing the prejudices of family members, peers, community leaders, or political leaders can lead to the development of racist attitudes.
Consuming media or engaging in discussions that perpetuate harmful stereotypes or discriminatory narratives about certain racial groups can reinforce and normalize racist ideas.
Individuals that struggle with self esteem or lack of a strong sense of identity may be more susceptible to racism.
Fear of the unknown or perceived threats from other racial groups can lead to prejudice or discrimination as a way of protecting one’s own group or status.
People may project their own insecurities, flaws or negative qualities onto other racial groups, making them scapegoats for their own problems.
Being taught by family or in public schools to hate ones own skin color. To be propagandized at a young age to hate one’s own race can create self loathing racism.
It’s nearly impossible for me to grasp pre civil war slave holding democrats, willing to go to war, put their own life and their family members lives on the line so they could continue to own another person, but there they were.
It’s hard for me to comprehend seeing film from the end of the Nazi regime, putting children in soldiers uniforms and sending them off to fight and die in war, all stemming from their hatred and prejudice of Jewish people.
I have a Nazi pin my father brought home from the war. One of the descriptions I found of why a soldier would receive this particular pin was that it was given to teachers, teachers that taught German children how to be good Nazi’s. Again brainwashing children to hate based on race or religion. This is a picture of the pin, https://share.icloud.com/photos/027tGZeR2i7muEB_oUrJsoBnQ
When I hear the anti white racists of the present day leftist socialist democrat, my mind goes to all that I have written about above. Even the fact of a person, “a teacher” proudly displaying a government issued Nazi pin, showing he had at least in part brainwashed children to hate based on race or religion. It’s quit ironic that in America, to hear people that insist they are better than others, scream about letting 59 African farmers that have watched fellow farmers murdered, their properties stolen, and have been threatened to be killed themselves, into America because they’re white. How disgustingly racist can you be! You would think being a disgusting racist pig like these present day democrats that scream about letting threatened people into America because they’re white would try some how to hide their true disgraceful racist feelings. How stupid and out of control can these dumb racist be? I can only believe these evil disgusting racist thoughts that have been driven into their brains were most likely from their racist parents or possibly their racist Marxist professors. Either way I can’t fathom the absolute arrogance and stupidity of these disgusting racist pig democrats, to actually get on TV and profess their hatred of people based on the color of someone’s skin, their white skin. I can’t fathom that here, in America, we have teachers, parents or Marxist professors, like the Nazi, I assume my father was sent to kill and did and then took that pin off of his uniforms lapel. Just goes to show how serious of a problem this political socialist party has become, openly displaying their prejudice’s of white people and again Jewish people. Maybe it’s time democrats finally start to face some consequences (jail time)for their dangerous actions. Maybe it’s time, at least, they are shamed for all of their incitement of hatred, hatred of certain skin colors, hatred of certain religions, hatred of opposing political views, hatred and threats against our President, if this is even possible. J.Goodrich
Zach Bush M.D. recommends letting dogs lick the babies and kids in general. It strengthens the immune system as well as playing in the dirt. He has concerns about C-sections, where the baby isn't exposed to the diverse microbes through the birth canal. And, BTW, the cat hierarchy is so right on! Many good chuckles today. 80 degrees yesterday, low tonight 47. No wonder I sometimes feel schizophrenic...