Another win for conservatives, as this is now codified into law.

On July 17, 2025, the U.S. Senate voted to approve a rescissions package proposed by the Trump administration, which includes the elimination of $1.1 billion in federal support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The CPB serves as the primary distributor of federal funds to PBS and NPR stations across the country. The House of Representatives subsequently approved the measure, and President Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Now Congress needs to move to eliminate the Department of Education…

Frankly, “they” need both parents out of the house and extended family severed from the daily lives of nuclear families. This is by design. Industrialized societies rely on and promote a workforce that is willing and able to relocate, both geographically and socially, to adapt to the constantly changing demands of technology, the market, and the broader economy.

This mobility is considered crucial for economic resilience, innovation, and ongoing growth. In industrial societies, more functions such as childcare, elder care, and education shift from the extended family to the state, and the nuclear family becomes increasingly isolated from their extended family.

This transition is central to the organization of modern, industrialized societies and is a key reason why family structures have changed so markedly during and after industrialization.

This is partly why the nation state values higher education. A college education, where children move away from their childhood homes, breaks family bonds. This creates a workforce willing to move for career opportunities, permanently breaking the bonds of both nuclear and extended families.

Research on the migration patterns of college-educated youth in the United States shows that a significant number do not return to the regions where they grew up after earning their degrees.

This also leads societies to rely more on science than religion for guidance. When youth break family bonds, they also weaken their ties to local churches, as they head off to college. Over time, the church and religion decrease in societal importance.

Consider what this means for the family and traditional values.

