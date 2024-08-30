OK - once you get it, this meme is laugh-out-loud funny… and also more than a little rude.
Pre-order your copy from Amazon -
PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
OK, I can’t leave it here.
My photographic evidence that birds, are in fact, dinosaurs.
There are thousands of things I have learned over the years but the past couple have been exceptional. The first is don’t talk politics with completely close minded people. They are the people that Yuri Bezmenov mentioned in his famous interview. People that have been demoralized to the point that you can show them stacks of proven evidence, take them by the hand and show them peoples own words yet they still won’t allow themselves to acknowledge what is happening. It’s as though there’s a block wall built in their minds. They completely ignore the facts then go right back to their spiel. Meanwhile back in reality our current government continues its full world press on destroying freedom; mainly freedom of speech around the world, and certainly here at home. It’s as you have said Dr. Malone no one is perfect, but if they are fighting to silence people, destroy our first amendment, take away the principle of letting the best idea win, the free world is over.
Leaders naturally fight for their ideas, but the most successful leaders are secure enough to allow the best idea to win. Decisions shouldn’t be made by domination of others, progress is made by allowing the best ideas to move forward.
These tactics used against us of silencing populations, forcing one rule government will end with catastrophic outcomes. We are turning into the old Soviet Union, spreading authoritarian communism throughout the world. Our government used to spread freedom of speech to undermine communism now spreads censorship to gain control over countries including our own. People need to wake up and quickly. Stop micro managing your brains to hate Trump and look at the macro issue of destruction we are headed for. J.Goodrich
Love that balloon pop!
And the rest of your always entertaining, always real line up. Many Thanks!!