Cause and effect:

In California, home of big tech, minimum wage is raised so much, that fast food joints can’t afford to hire low wage workers (primarily teens, in their first job).

So, expedited development of robotics capabilities for automated fast food joints happens. Being developed in the same state that has raised minimum wages to $20 an hour.

Planned?

The meme above should read: “Dear Government” - not “Dear Plexiglass”

Point well taken… If plexiglass worked to stop aerosol transmission - shouldn’t gloves, a Tyvek suit, and disinfectant have been used in between each and every customer? Given the fears of public health personnel, wasn’t it more likely chance that the cashier being “Typhoid Mary” and causing rampant disease, than the other way around?



It always felt to me like that plexiglass was there to protect the checker, not the customer - when, in fact, it should have been the other way around.

And in order to protect “us” - the vast majority of people entering into a retail establishment, they would have had to do a heck of a lot more than a sheet of plexiglass.

But besides all that, the overblown fear of this disease - was just that. Fearporn. Disaster Cronyism. Psychological Bioterrorism. None of this was needed.

Was this all group think by public officials?

Or… was this all fearporn? Put on for the benefit of the public?

This is most excellent.

Clown World

Monday is 3 year anniversary of Biden’s mandates… plan is to unleash a tsunami on social media to remind the public. Pass it on!

Just in case you forgot….

