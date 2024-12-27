OK - that is it for the left-over Xmas memes - back to regular programming!
Almost two months later, and democrats still haven’t figured out how to pull their heads out of a very dark place…
Will justice ever be served?
Cassidy Hutchinson and lying Liz Cheney are not above the law; how many times did we hear that from the January 6th committee? There was something seriously wrong with Liz Cheney’s fanatic and desperate ploy to frame and dirty Donald Trump, who they knew was innocent. The obvious motive was so Trump could never come back to power or worse. Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney, Adam Kenzinger, Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, and the rest of the 9 all knew of all the lies told by Cassidy Hutchinson. Kash Patel should indict Cassidy first and watch this house of cards come crashing down.
If Biden tries to pardon this committee, Kash, when put in power, should immediately go to the Supreme Court and argue that Biden did not have the power to give blanket immunity to anyone, because that’s what he would be attempting to do. No one has been charged with anything. Biden has no power to grant immunity, it’s not in his power. Granting presidential immunity is not in the constitution, this goes for Hunter as well!
This whole BS committee makes it crystal clear the kind of lying sociopaths and the complete corruption of power it was made up of. Cassidy Hutchinson met with Liz Cheney without Cassidy’s lawyer. In fact Liz Cheney got Hutchinson to fire her lawyer and then hand picked her a new lawyer. After that ole Lizzy tried to get Hutchinson’s previous lawyer disbarred. Liz coached Cassidy to lie under oath, Cheney’s involvement is a clear case of suborning perjury and there are text messages that go along to prove this. Cassidy’s entire testimony “under oath”was a lie and reputed by the secret service agents that were actually there, that’s perjury. Cassidy Hutchinson was a mere assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows but under oath she sounded like she was the Chief of Staff. Her whole testimony was hearsay. You know it’s one inhumane thing to try to ruin one innocent man’s life and put him in prison, but more than 1200 people have been charged and nearly 500 imprisoned, many still rot in the Democrat gulags, jailed by their own government by people like Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney. Not to mention the J-sixth committee destroyed all of the evidence that would have exonerated them, another disgusting criminal act done by this illegally formed committee. Nancy Pelosi broke house rules by hand picking the republicans participants so right off the bat the entire committee was illegitimate! The people railroaded and jailed by this Stalinist show trial need to be pardoned with their records wiped clean and reparations paid to them and their families. Also charges need to be filed against all of those that participated in this scam movie production that was the January 6th committee. No one including Liz Cheney, Cassidy, Hutchinson or Nancy Piglosi are above the law! Think if the democrats are able to get away with this Trump could just start railroading anyone he wants into prison and then give blanket immunity to everyone involved including himself, is that right, is that the new America? If these tyrants are able to do this with no repercussions we need to rethink our entire government.
I believe this corruption is an extension of the Covid cover up and hours of lies told under oath with no repercussions. Will we ever see justice and acknowledgment for all the crimes that have been committed over the past 4 plus years? I honestly believe examples have to be made. Bringing each person to justice is the only hope that America survives with any resemblance of what was once our republic. J.Goodrich
I’m still high with Trumpeuphoria. Nevertheless, January 20 cannot come fast enough. The end of the Biden era has revealed the rot at the core and the work we have to do won’t end until a genuine moral righteousness is restored at the core of the American consciousness. Probably my greatest joy is to see two self made billionaires step up to lead the way by example with DOGE. And my biggest disappointment is the performance of Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, elected by we the people and his PEERS and his budget proposal. I’m more upset by what he represents than all the slimy serpent Democrats and their sputtering split tongues.