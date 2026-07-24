Friday Funnies: Screwed
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
True story:
JGM
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
True story:
JGM
No posts
Trump and His Address to the Nation Have More Than Been Vindicated.
This past week New Jersey governor Mikie Sherill admits over 6600 illegals were registered to vote and nearly 400 voted in the 2024 presidential election. First off I believe the numbers are drastically lower than the actual numbers, but the bottom line is 400 U.S. citizens votes were nullified and one is too many. In a state like New Jersey where 600,000 illegals reside, you’d have to be ignorant to believe only 400 illegals voted. Throughout our voting systems, where there are razor thin voting totals successors and failures every vote matters!
Look at the consequences that happened in New York just yesterday. New York, which refuses to hand over their voter roles, and where we know illegals by the thousands are voting, elected a Ugandan communist, Mamdani. Yesterday shows us the result if dirty elections. Or in Minnesota where congress woman Ilhan Omar was swept into power by illegal Somalians voting. This has massive negative implications for instance, with the Save Act. When we have thousands of illegal aliens purposely put into one city, voting in our elections, it turns into the corruption of governance and legislation being implemented or like in the case of the Save Act, legislation being killed in congress. This is all the result of dirty elections and let’s be honest, it’s about the Biden’s who took billions in bribe money from China, which again links Beijing to corrupting our voting systems. It’s all part of the communist/democrat plan to take down America and honestly the west.
As Trump inferred in his address, without clean elections, the most fundamental part of our constitutional republic, where the citizen elects individuals to represent them at the government level, has been stolen from us. This is another of the thousand slashes deployed to destroy America. The “democrat” “replacement theory” is in part a massive scale voter nullification scheme that we all have been forced to live under. The Save Act failed to pass in the senate by 2 votes.
J.Goodrich
When Kamala was running for President, there was a post on Facebook that had her picture and it said “I’m with her”. I reposted the picture with my own comment that said “I’m NOT with her “ All of my democrat friends attack me for my comment. My response was “I refuse to vote for a president that is running on Abortion,full stop!”