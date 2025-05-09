Not fake news:
“Houston, we have a problem.”
Potty mouth warning… But more A.I. mash-up fun -
That orange smoke is too funny 😁 😂 😀 🤣
On the brighter side, if this Pope is like Pope Francis, we can send JD Vance to pay him a visit‼️⁉️‼️
🤷🏻♂️🤷🤷♀️
I was raised Catholic. At one time the Catholic Church was very outspoken against communism and human rights violations committed in those countries. Today with the seating of the new Pope Leo, from Chicago , we have this continuation of anti American discontent within the Vatican. In The Vatican the mindset is America is supposed to allow the whole world inside its borders, while the Vatican has 40 foot walls surrounding it and doesn’t let one illegal alien inside its borders. Do you know what the Vatican does to illegals that get inside of their walls, they are detained and immediately deported. I don’t know if you saw the people watching at St. Peter’s Square yesterday, you could see, there was not one illegal alien there in the crowd. Everyone that enters the Vatican is checked and their immigration status is verified, what complete hypocrisy. So why is it that the Vaticans new and previous political persona is America is supposed to absorb all and any illegal immigrant, while the Vatican accepts none. I’ll tell you why it’s because the Catholic Church is on the verge of bankruptcy because of their participation in placing and moving pedophile priests that were molesting children within the churches they control, that’s why they want America to take illegals. It’s because of the money. Catholic charities took part in the invasion of America and they made millions if not billions of dollars. It’s all about the money, and they made lots of it breaking our immigration laws.
This is why my faith doesn’t necessarily mean I have to deal with the building, the church itself. My faith is what I was taught, it’s how I live my life, it’s who I am, it’s not the walls and the stained glass windows. J.Goodrich