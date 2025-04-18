"A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in"
Trigger warning: “Potty mouth”
The license plate number below reads C6H1206.
Who can figure out what it all means?
To be clear, this is true for both genders.
The weather is getting above 80 degrees today - we have a farrier coming, a trip tothe dump planned, lots of planting in the raised vegetable gardens to do, and we plan to go out and do some “foal wrangling.”
This photo was taken a few years back:
I hope your day is as productive and great as I plan mine to be!
That license plate meme had such a sweet message:
C6H12O6 is the molecular formula for glucose, a simple sugar (monosaccharide) that is a crucial source of energy for living organisms. It consists of 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms.
Happy Holy Week, Happy Passover to everyone! In a very physical way we are all connected. It doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that the Christian Holy Week began thousands of years ago during Passover Week. These connections of religions, of people, should be recognized.
As a young kid growing up I have magical memories of this week. For a time my parents, my mother’s parents and all of us 4 kids lived in my families small 4 bedroom home. Even with us 3 boys all in one room I grew up in what seemed like a mansion. This little house was full of life, it was a palace to me. My mother, my parents, made Easter “the holiday” for all of us, I only wish I could have had the wisdom as a little boy to better understand. How my mother worked so hard to make these holidays special for our family was a miracle in itself, what she did.
Every religion has its rituals and although I was taught what Good Friday and Easter were I lived decades of my life with no real connections to how these Holy days should so connect in everyone’s life. I went into church and catechism through my childhood; I went in without life’s connections and would come out without those connections. I didn’t get what “their” service, “their” religion had to do with me, it was 2000 years ago. You could say for over 50 years of my life I wondered through the desert without connecting my religious history to my life. People can wonder through the desert their whole life, it’s their right, until they die, ignoring history and all of those connections to life. It’s a very lonely place, I’ve been there.
If we become successful, should we think we did that all on our own? In a way we did but we all have help, our life itself, here on this beautiful planet, is a true miracle. From a dead seed grows a green living plant, is this not a miracle?
A religion and a sermon at a church or synagogue should encourage (courage) the congregation. What is a religion without encouragement? To me it is the parents job to teach their children these connections to history, it should make sense to their children! If there was ever a time in history where we need these connections to be made in our young it’s today whatever religion that may be.
We can all be saved including our nation. Freedom, freedom of religion, the freedom to speak freely, the freedom to pursue our happiness without tyranny should be taught to our children. Our nation and our religion, our freedom should all be connected to history that should not be ignored. The exodus of the Jews from Egypt thousands and thousands of years ago should give us all hope that America can be saved from this evil. It should help us to understand we can overcome these addictions we may be a slave to. It can all start with a small act of kindness, a donation to the needy, a lesson to our children.
I hope you all have a great Good Friday and a Happy and Healthy Holy Week and Passover!J.Goodrich