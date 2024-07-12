The truth is that the USA has fallen further and further behind in the world rankings for educational testing results. It is difficult to get a straight answer whether the numbers above are 100% correct. A.I. likes to hide uncomfortable facts, but even Googlenet can't hide the basic truth of this meme that is overwhelmingly obvious to anyone paying attention.

Fact check: Basically true.

A Psychology Today study showed that.

Overall Results A whopping 87% of therapists reported that they have spoken with their patients about politics. In terms of political party, 63% of therapists believed most of their patients were Democrat, 11% believed most were Republican, 6% Independent, 8% another affiliation, and 12% believed that most of their patients had no political preference. The investigators also found that therapists who believed that most of their patients shared their political views were more likely to talk about politics in therapy.

Did you catch that 87% of therapists speak to their patients about politics.

But it gets worse. It turns out that the vast majority of psychologists are also liberal.

The ratio of liberals to conservatives in the broader field of psychology is 14-to-1, and only 6% of therapists describe themselves as conservative “overall,”.

So, 94% of therapists are liberal, and 87% of therapists speak to their patients about politics. All I can say is keep off of the therapist's couch if you wish to save your sanity and most definitely keep your kids far away!

A reader posted this video in the comments last week, so I dug a little deeper into the history of this film.

This is hard to believe, but true:

The spaghetti-tree hoax was a three-minute hoax report broadcast on April Fools' Day 1957 by the BBC current-affairs programme Panorama, purportedly showing a family in southern Switzerland harvesting spaghetti from a "spaghetti tree". At the time of the report's broadcast, spaghetti was relatively unknown in the United Kingdom, and a number of viewers contacted the BBC afterwards for advice on growing their own spaghetti trees. (Wiki)

Panorama cameraman Charles de Jaeger dreamed up the story after remembering how teachers at his school in Austria teased his classmates for being so stupid that if they were told that spaghetti grew on trees, they would believe it. The editor of Panorama, Michael Peacock, told the BBC in 2014 how he gave de Jaeger a budget of £100 and sent him off. The report was made more believable through its voice-over by respected broadcaster Richard Dimbleby. Peacock said Dimbleby knew they were using his authority to make the joke work, and that Dimbleby loved the idea and went at it eagerly. At the time, 7 million of the 15.8 million homes (about 44%) in Britain had television receivers. Pasta was not an everyday food in 1950s Britain, and it was known mainly from tinned spaghetti in tomato sauce and considered by many to be an exotic delicacy. An estimated eight million people watched the programme on 1 April 1957, and hundreds phoned in the following day to question the authenticity of the story or ask for more information about spaghetti cultivation and how they could grow their own spaghetti trees; the BBC told them to "place a sprig of spaghetti in a tin of tomato sauce and hope for the best.” (Wiki)

The cartoon above is already dated!

As the deep state has decided that Biden has to go, the media has gone from covering up Biden’s blunders to headlining them. All within the span of a week.

Funny how MSM in the USA didn’t pick up on this little story!

Why yes, Jill might have pulled this trick once or twice…. Let’s keep that between ourselves though.

Writing/Posting this at about 10:30 AM EST Friday Jul 12, 2024. In about 1.5h, I pre-record a segment for “Bannon’s War Room”! Should air on tonight’s show.

Then, about an hour after that, Jill and I ship out to Athens, then back to USA in a week, then off to Rome for me (solo- Jill needs to be on farm for foal watch!) to participate in an event celebrating the censored, then back almost immediately, and then it looks likely I will be speaking at the upcoming “Mises University” meetings down in Alabama.

Rome meeting: (in Italian) www.premiodedonno.com “This will be an ethical professional international awards ceremony. Everyone there has distinguished him/herself for fighting against the system and censorship in their own filed and have come out a winner. There will be doctors, scientists, journalists, lawyers, judges, authors and researchers. Ryan Cole will be there with his wife Kelly Cole, and Meryl Nass will zoom in.”

Apparently y’all pretty much blew out the servers at the Mises Institute with your requests for the Rothbard books “Anatomy of the State” and “What has Government Done to Our Money”. Which is what lead to the invitation I received this AM to attend and speak at this years “Mises University” meeting.

Here is the link for the physical meeting of “Mises University” 2024

And here is the link for the virtual meeting of “Mises University” 2024

In case any of your are interested in participating.

Many thanks to all concerned.