Still funny…
It is almost like they wanted to lose…
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By: JGM
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With Republican control waning, Thune lets the senate go home again while 130 confirmations sit, many judgeships, and hundreds of bills lay dead on the senate floor. I would say Thune took a huge part in the Republican debacle in the midterms. Here’s a clip of senate elect El-Sayed who says people have no right to refuse experimental injections; Thank you for this senator Thune!
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1K3ndWVnrn/?mibextid=wwXIfr
The video reminds me of Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman and Tim Conway. They always cracked up while performing. Get out of your comfort zone, now!