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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

With Republican control waning, Thune lets the senate go home again while 130 confirmations sit, many judgeships, and hundreds of bills lay dead on the senate floor. I would say Thune took a huge part in the Republican debacle in the midterms. Here’s a clip of senate elect El-Sayed who says people have no right to refuse experimental injections; Thank you for this senator Thune!

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1K3ndWVnrn/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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D D's avatar
D D
5h

The video reminds me of Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman and Tim Conway. They always cracked up while performing. Get out of your comfort zone, now!

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