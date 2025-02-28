Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.
This one - is pretty darn creative.
Isn’t it strange when Biden was firing federal employees for refusing his vaccine not one Democrat spoke up. But firing federal workers for not doing their job and wasting billions in tax payer dollars is the end of democracy as we know it, according to the democrats.
Trump in the past always kept quiet when it came to game plans of how to get to the place desired and get the best result for America. I don’t get why his administration keeps telegraphing where and what they’re doing. Common sense says if Tom Homan says he’s going to Chicago in two days, (and hells coming with him) to go after MS 13 gangs, wouldn’t MS 13 move from Chicago? If Pam Bondi publicly says Kash Patel is going to the New York FBI field office tomorrow wouldn’t the guilty FBI employees start destroying all of the evidence implicating themselves in the Epstein case? Instead of requesting implicating documents from the New York field office why didn’t they just go there and get them with guns if need be? These documents and computers are no doubt destroyed, the evidence is probably long gone. Maybe, just maybe, they have the thousands of pages and when agents destroyed them they are now destroying evidence implicating themselves. If not that it’s hard to believe you are going to expose Epstein and all of his lists of pedophiles raping children.
Another insane thing is the FBI only gave her 200 pages and said that was everything they had, honestly, a small claims case for 500 dollars would have more that 200 pages. There were 250 victims. She’s either grossly incompetent, stupid, trying to cover this up herself or they already have all the evidence. I’m a firm believer don’t trust anyone. 250 children have been raped and the only two people that went to jail is Epstein who was murdered, and Maxwell who only got 20 frickin years. She should have been executed for what she did!!
To me it’s coming very clear Epstein was working for the FBI as an informant. He was getting incriminating information on hundreds of powerful people so that the FBI could control and blackmail the elites. The FBI for decades now has turned into this rogue agency, all on its own, absorbing and storing compromising information on powerful and rich elite people so that they can manipulate them, blackmail them. This allowed the FBI to extract power, control, grow by obtaining tax money, jobs for the connected, and protection for their rogue mafia organization. They provided Epstein protection, the ability to make billions, kept him out of jail, allowed him and his customers to rape under age girls and boys, to get the goods on the powerful. If the FBI gave up this information in court they would have lost their ability to control and blackmail people of power. Why do you think when people like Justice Robert’s make these insane decisions, we can’t understand and ask why!!! J.Goodrich