For anyone wanting to watch the ACIP meeting today at the CDC, here is the link:
If you stop watching or the video is paused, refresh the page to watch the current debate. Otherwise, the site will play from where it was last watched.
Is affirming the concluding thoughts of a mental disorder the proper way for sane people to handle them? Think, if I started having crazy feelings, went to my doctor and said “Doc I think I’m a worm”. The doctor then affirms that my feelings are normal, he doesn’t treat my mental disorder, he cuts off my arms and my legs. Wouldn’t you think the doctor bears some if not all of the responsibility for destroying my body? Wouldn’t you think I needed some psychological help, not all of my limbs amputated? Should the teachers that seeded these thoughts, influenced into my mind, bear some of the responsibility?
What if I said I was a cat and my wife started feeding me milk from a saucer, would people that witnessed this not think my wife was a part of the problem, affirming and enabling my mental illness? Why would anyone affirm these obvious mental problems that can never be corrected by cutting a person up, you will only further damage the person.
“Primum non nocere”, first do no harm. This is the fundamental principle of medical ethics, historically attributed to Hippocrates, emphasizing that a doctors primary goal is to avoid causing a patient further harm while also working to provide benefit.
From the point of education and medicine this is savagery! Let us not forget Merrick Garland and the Biden administration legally went after parents that opposed their children having their genitals cut off or being given life altering chemicals. From the highest law enforcement agency, the governments punishing of parents that try to protect their children from this evil is pure divisive Marxism.
A girl can be a boy. A boy can be a girl. When we are forced to believe, as Orwell said 2+2=5, we are being forced to surrender our sanity, and reality.
Once cut, these psychologically manipulated kids will never be able to experience the deeper emotional bond in a relationship with the person they love. This connection is supported by the brains release of a powerful cocktail of hormones and neurotransmitters that promote pleasure, bonding and emotional intimacy. They will never experience this or the ability to naturally have a child together. Between this and handing out puberty blocking drugs or pumping male or female hormones into the opposite sex, what could possibly go wrong. This path of medicine and education is pure evil and butchery. The whole of this policy is a social experiment, again performed on our children. It’s another case of us, the American society, being the guinea pigs in their narcissistic Mengele type experiments.
Imagine this being a song of hate and an enemy of the state. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYzlVDlE72w
J.Goodrich
Thomas SOWELL GOT IT RIGHT.
You grow government when the citizens depend on it for survival.
ACIP is in its infancy. I hope today they save our infants.