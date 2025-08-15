The "Science™” in the 1940s.
The "Science™” now..
I don’t care where you live, everyone likes chicken dinner. Most varieties of chickens - particularly those docile, backyard egg laying breeds just aren’t fast enough.
If you want tick control on your farm, get guineas.
Chickens just ain’t gonna last long enough to do any good.
A technical point - I think this is more of a Boomer Disaster Kit -This model had all been made obsolete - before GenXers hit the schoolyards.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The first Friday Funnies after the attempted Blumenthal take down.........best way to handle the situation .......carry on as usual!!! Keep going..........victory is in sight!!!!
I apologize for my rants today. So many bothersome issues!!
Not sure if you heard Gavin Newsom’s speech yesterday saying he is going to gerrymander California so that republicans will have no seats in the state. He also urged other Democrat states to gerrymander seats away from republicans. The democrats have been doing this decade after decade. The key for republicans is to begin to play smash mouth football harder than the democrats! Because the republicans have not played this game in the same way they actually have much more to gain!
In California Trump got 45% of the vote, Newsom is promising 0 republican representatives. We know how heavily Californians are taxed. The average income rate is around 10%, and sales tax is 7.25 or higher. What this comes down to is taxation without representation, one of the same issues that started the American Revolution. If the founding fathers were here they would say this is a usurpation of our fundamental rights and our money. Think of how money is spent in blue state. The workers are stripped of their money and given many times to people that don’t work or people that aren’t even citizens. The people rowing the boat are being whipped to go faster while the democrats drink champagne with steaks smothered with lobsters. With zero representation why bother voting?
Eventually I believe this will end up in the Supreme Court and I don’t think Newsom’s plan to eliminate all Republican representation will fly. If things were done on an even playing field the Republicans would have upwards of 250 seats in congress. The problem with the Democrats they are being run by extreme leftist communists. They are truly becoming obsolete. Look at DC. Things got so bad there people wouldn’t report crime. 70 percent of murders and violent crime goes unsolved. Residence there are already seeing a difference, and praising what’s happening.
Have a niece weekend.
🙄🙄🙄