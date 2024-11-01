Bye bye, Bruce S?

True story (and headline)

As the Babylon Bee wrote today, it is hard for comedy to compete - when such headlines are the real deal.

True story:

OK -Jill and I often refer to our new lifestyle as the “kibble diet.” Not because we eat kibble but because we are farmers and pet owners. We understand that limiting caloric intact is a healthy thing.

Domesticated animals that aren’t moving around all day searching for food tend to be sedentary, and gain weight just like people - in conditions where they aren’t using their bodies all day. We all know that animals that are not obese live longer. Their rates of cancer, metabolic diseases, and cardiac disease all go way down. So, we ration their food. They don’t get to “free feed.” Furthermore, we ensure that they get a quality food (we often feed scraps or make our own, but sometimes our busy life requires that they get kibble). Horses also. They are grazers, so we have to ensure that their food is given through-out the day and isn’t too rich, but meets their nutritional requirements.

For most of us adults, we also - can’t “free feed”, unless we wish to pack on the pounds. For Jill and I, we have setttled on a diet whereby we don’t eat until after noon and we try to finish eating dinner by 7:00 PM. Usually, we only have two meals a day. We don’t have cereals or sugar in our house. Our carbs have been cut significantly. We eat more meat, fruit, and veg. We don’t processed food, if we can help it. Basically, we set up routines to limit our food and the food we eat is highly nutritious. Just like with our animals, once you get used to a routine - it isn’t difficult, it is just how we have to eat - to be healthy, to have a quality life, and to hopefully live a longer life.

Today, we are at the Brownstone Institute conference and gala. Dr. Mattias Desmet just came up to Jill and I with the comment we hear from just about everybody -who hasn’t seen us in a few months. "He exclaimed - “you two look younger and younger each time I see you.” Frankly, it is true. These comments have been coming at us for two years - as we have radically changed how we eat and how we view food. We look younger, we feel younger, we have more energy - and so we do more physical activity.

Of note, my restless leg syndrome that started soon after I took the second “vaccine” jab in spring of 2021 has almost completely disappeared. In looking around at the conservative audience at this conference, I am struck how few people are obese or overweight. This is most definitely a change over the past five years, as health has become front and center on people’s mind after the failed COVIDcrisis policies by the US government. We are not alone in radically changing our diet, and I believe that conservatives are leading the way in this movement. Make America Healthy Again.

Whether it be the carnivore diet, keto, paleo, an omnivore diet of healthy food, intermittent fasting or some mix - the results are clear. Mindful eating and calorie restrictions work. What Jill and I call the “kibble diet” works.

But to end this little essay, it actually isn’t a diet. Just like with our animals, it has become a way of life. This is how we will eat for the rest of our lives. Mindful careful eating - combined with calorie restriction. Once you accept this - it becomes second nature. Frankly, we are less hungry and less focussed on our eating than when we were fifty pounds heavier. We are not animals, we can have the willpower to do this. We have to find the willpower to do this - each and everyone one of us. It comes from within.

But even more important maybe, this is what we need to teach the next generation. Food is medicine. It is the best medicine we can take.

