Bye bye, Bruce S?
True story (and headline)
As the Babylon Bee wrote today, it is hard for comedy to compete - when such headlines are the real deal.
True story:
OK -Jill and I often refer to our new lifestyle as the “kibble diet.” Not because we eat kibble but because we are farmers and pet owners. We understand that limiting caloric intact is a healthy thing.
Domesticated animals that aren’t moving around all day searching for food tend to be sedentary, and gain weight just like people - in conditions where they aren’t using their bodies all day. We all know that animals that are not obese live longer. Their rates of cancer, metabolic diseases, and cardiac disease all go way down. So, we ration their food. They don’t get to “free feed.” Furthermore, we ensure that they get a quality food (we often feed scraps or make our own, but sometimes our busy life requires that they get kibble). Horses also. They are grazers, so we have to ensure that their food is given through-out the day and isn’t too rich, but meets their nutritional requirements.
For most of us adults, we also - can’t “free feed”, unless we wish to pack on the pounds. For Jill and I, we have setttled on a diet whereby we don’t eat until after noon and we try to finish eating dinner by 7:00 PM. Usually, we only have two meals a day. We don’t have cereals or sugar in our house. Our carbs have been cut significantly. We eat more meat, fruit, and veg. We don’t processed food, if we can help it. Basically, we set up routines to limit our food and the food we eat is highly nutritious. Just like with our animals, once you get used to a routine - it isn’t difficult, it is just how we have to eat - to be healthy, to have a quality life, and to hopefully live a longer life.
Today, we are at the Brownstone Institute conference and gala. Dr. Mattias Desmet just came up to Jill and I with the comment we hear from just about everybody -who hasn’t seen us in a few months. "He exclaimed - “you two look younger and younger each time I see you.” Frankly, it is true. These comments have been coming at us for two years - as we have radically changed how we eat and how we view food. We look younger, we feel younger, we have more energy - and so we do more physical activity.
Of note, my restless leg syndrome that started soon after I took the second “vaccine” jab in spring of 2021 has almost completely disappeared. In looking around at the conservative audience at this conference, I am struck how few people are obese or overweight. This is most definitely a change over the past five years, as health has become front and center on people’s mind after the failed COVIDcrisis policies by the US government. We are not alone in radically changing our diet, and I believe that conservatives are leading the way in this movement. Make America Healthy Again.
Whether it be the carnivore diet, keto, paleo, an omnivore diet of healthy food, intermittent fasting or some mix - the results are clear. Mindful eating and calorie restrictions work. What Jill and I call the “kibble diet” works.
But to end this little essay, it actually isn’t a diet. Just like with our animals, it has become a way of life. This is how we will eat for the rest of our lives. Mindful careful eating - combined with calorie restriction. Once you accept this - it becomes second nature. Frankly, we are less hungry and less focussed on our eating than when we were fifty pounds heavier. We are not animals, we can have the willpower to do this. We have to find the willpower to do this - each and everyone one of us. It comes from within.
But even more important maybe, this is what we need to teach the next generation. Food is medicine. It is the best medicine we can take.
This is today’s order of events for us;
Have a great day!
Thank God for free speech, at least for now, and thank God for the Malones and the Friday Funnies!!! A smile is much needed today, thank you!
Just some satirical thoughts; I’d love to see Mark Cuban step in the boxing ring and go one round with the strong brilliant Lieutenant Colonel, Tulsi Gabbard!!! I’m sure Mark is a big supporter of men in women’s sports so this would be a great opportunity for “him” to show the world what kind of big strong man (or bro) he really is.
Question; Who are the real misogynist a man that wants to protect women, women sports and their privacy in a bathroom and shower, or people that can’t define what a woman is, lets men into the little girls room, puts tampons in the men’s room and calls women birthing people?, but let that go.
Maybe Trump and Tulsi should set up a challenge for Mark. Geez I hope “him” is the correct pronoun for Mark, if not my sincere apologies, I meant no offense. I know how touchy these progressives can be about “their” pronouns, oops “their”???
My how things have gotten so confusing today in this new world of progressivism. Hmmm, I wonder 🤔 if Marks partner really knows who he’s voting for? TRUMP?
Take a guess; How many women do you think play for the Dallas Mavericks??
On a serious note: Lets sum things up, the Harris campaign’s final pitch to get your vote, it’s not lowering inflation, it’s not getting energy costs down, it’s not saving businesses and getting the economy going, its not about closing the border, it’s not about ending the killings and the wars in Gaza and the Ukraine, no, it’s all about Trump is Hitler, his supporters, black, white yellow, red, brown are all racist, fascists and Garbage, and Trumps women supporters are stupid and weak. I can only imagine when the new poles come out what we’re all going to be then, child molesters and people sleeping with goats?
If Kamala and the democrats are able to steal this election like they did in 2020, what are they going to rule over. I’ve never in my life seen a campaign, in America, run on the complete hatred of over half the population. After viscerally insulting all of us in an effort to make us sub human how could she possibly be president? Is she going to claim to be a uniter? What are their real intentions? What are their real plans for us? Again I’m dangerously confused. J.Goodrich
I see one of the cartoons above is sort of a follow-up to yesterday's article, showing a Harris-Walz campaign ad narrated by Julia Roberts.
She (Roberts) and I are about the same age, and I must admit that I, along with much of the rest of the population, fell a little bit in love with her with her breakthrough role in 1990's "Pretty XX Humanoid." But alas, my affection faded to cringe a few years ago after she fawned over Fauci. Ugh.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1PX9SXDdE8
The new ad just finishes things off for me. If she ever comes to her senses, she'll just have to reach me through my agent.