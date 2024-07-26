The deep state wants us all to forget about this assassination attempt as quickly as possible.

Do not comply.

We, the people, must demand that the investigations continue, but even more importantly, the DHS and the Secret Service must be overhauled.

It's imperative that our elected representatives hear from all of us on this issue. Our engagement and advocacy can significantly impact the push for change.

Logical fallacy: errors in reasoning that undermine the logic of an argument.

For instance:

“If only we had enough data, we could save the world”

Characteristics of Logical Fallacies

They are errors in reasoning that undermine the logic of an argument .

They can be either illegitimate arguments or irrelevant points.

They often lack evidence to support their claim.

They can be used intentionally to deceive or manipulate, or unintentionally due to flawed thinking.

The Race to the White House Polling site, which analyzes the 2024 election cycle in real-time, is intriguing.

Their rigorous analysis is useful, and their purported track record seems sound. Although the founders are on the left side of the fence, the site doesn’t seem biased in one way or another.

Race to the White House Polling

RacetotheWH - About Us Our goal at RacetotheWH is to help our viewers understand the current political landscape. Using our election forecast and polling, they can determine which races are in play and which candidates stand the best chance of winning. We project the outcome of every single House, Senate, Presidential, and Governor race in the nation, and we’ve designed our graphics to make it as easy to use as possible. Simply put, we've meticulously analyzed each race using our battle-tested election forecast, and we're offering you straightforward insights free of charge. They are updated daily with the latest information and polling.

And now for something completely different:

Honestly, how did I not know this?…

Enforcing the new world order by Propaganda and censorship

I took the red-eye to Rome last night and didn’t get much sleep on the plane. Although I did get the edited version of the book by the publisher - re-edited by me and sent back - to the publisher.

The book, PsyWar is getting close to being really, truly finished.

I return home on Sunday. Luckily, another non-stop flight.

Next week, I start on the audio version of the book - which will be narrated by yours truly.

.